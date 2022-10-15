This is not your father’s wood shop class.
At one end of the Career and Technical Education department at Ellensburg High School, things were a little more traditional with students sanding, cutting and shaping the wood to create cutting boards, lamps and other assorted projects.
On the other end, down by the bay doors, another group worked together in an abbreviated job site situation. This particular work crew of high school students is getting hands-on experience on an actual construction site as they pieced together the framework that would be used for an 8-foot-by-10-foot utility shed.
Members of the crew set the frame in place while others took turns using the nail gun to secure the skeleton. They ran the tape measure to get the dimensions right, then brought in sheets of siding to formulate the wall. Each took turns pounding nails and constructing what would become a side to the utility shed.
It had all the appearances of an actual work site under the guidance of Career and Technical Education educator Taylor Wilson and Habitat for Humanity Construction Manager/Kittitas County Rob Bale — a worksite in a classroom setting.
The Building the Future Partnership between Ellensburg High School, CTE, and Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity is a perfect fit, giving students on-the-job training and Habitat for Humanity another workforce for its Stuart Meadows affordable housing development.
For senior Corban Heger, the class is a gateway into a career. His father Matt Heger owns HandyMat Home Repair. Corban would like to get into plumbing, so the Building the Future Partnership is right in his wheelhouse.
“I’ve done construction all my life. Ever since I was a kid, my dad would take me to the job sites,” said Heger, who has been in the class for three years. “I’ve worked with a bunch of power tools and stuff, but it’s interesting learning from other instructors.
“The thing I like about this is being able to help out in the community. I like getting out there and doing stuff and this is a good way to help out with affordable housing.”
Stuart Meadows broke ground in September for the 18-home project for low-income homebuyers in the 80% Area Median Income category. It is on its way to building the first six homes as part of Phase I of the development.
The student construction crews are tasked with building 18 utility sheds, one for each homeowner, with materials provided by Habitat for Humanity. Since the nonprofit organization operates with a predominant volunteer workforce, students will also get on-the-job training when construction begins in the spring.
“It’s a cool opportunity,” Wilson said. “We’ll build all the sheds here in the shop, involving roughly 120 students. Then we’ll take a field trip to the site. I want to have at least one field trip for each student. We’ll pour a slab, so the kids will also get a chance to work with concrete. Then we’ll come back another day and assemble the shed.”
The work experience is multi-task in that they get experience framing, pouring concrete and job-site experience. Should they choose to join the Habitat labor force, that experience becomes even more valuable, Wilson said.
“We haven’t poured any concrete here because it’s too difficult. But we’ll go over everything before we go out to the site and then they’ll have a chance to pour at an actual worksite,” he said.
“It’s a good exposure to an actual workforce. There are so many companies in town that need people. If they can run a tape measure, they have an opportunity at a $ 20-hour job.”
On-the-job training is very appealing for senior Aiden Schnase, who has plans to become an electrician.
“I like this because it’s real-life training,” he said. “These are real skills that lead to actual jobs. I want to be an electrician, so this is related to the construction business.
“It’s cool that they give us a plan rather than just telling us what to do. We’re learning how to read blueprints. What I like is that sheds are a good one to build because it’s basic framing. It’s also nice that we get to work with concrete too.”
The Building the Future Partnership is building a future for affordable housing in Ellensburg and helping with job training for high school students interested in entering the construction industry.
It’s a true working-class partnership Habitat for Humanity director Kelle Vandenberg said.
“We’re moving forward in a very real sense,” she said. “We helping developing people in technical careers and Habitat is providing working classrooms for them. Not only are they developing skills, but they are contributing to their community.
“It’s a huge win and a big bonus for our community, for local families. It’s not just the sheds, but a chance to work on a real work site. It’s going to be an ongoing thing. Our plan is to develop a blueprint for future construction.”
The partnership is a win-win for both the Career and Technical Education program, Habitat for Humanity and the community in general, CTE director Shannon Panattoni said.
“We are trying to build a construction program here (at Ellensburg High School). The kids are learning the very skills they’ll need to get into the industry. We are so glad that Habitat reached out,” she said.
“We’re really happy to be able to be involved in the affordable housing project that is helping people in the community. We’re supporting citizens.”
Said Bale, “It’s a unique program. It helps provide students with job experience to get jobs right out of high school,” the Habitat for Humanity Construction Manager/Kittitas County said.
“Taylor works with them in a classroom setting and then they have an opportunity to come out to an actual job site to continue that education.”