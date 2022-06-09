...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive runoff continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Washington, including the
following county, Kittitas.
* WHEN...Until 200 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 137 PM PDT, the public reported flooding in the advisory
area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Northwestern Kittitas County and the
Elk Meadows Subdivision.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&
Tony Rios graduates from Kittitas Secondary Saturday night.
Tony Rios knows just what he’ll do after high school.
The Kittitas Secondary School senior’s helping hand will become a new career in his father Miguel’s business, Rios Construction LLC, following graduation scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.
“I like building things top to bottom and making something from nothing,” said Rios, who enjoys framing, roofing and laying brick and pavers, and will take over when it comes time for Miguel to retire.
Tony’s interest, naturally, is business, and he hopes to get work, earn money and expand Rios Construction LLC with plumbing, electricians and landscaping vital to building a home, though he doesn’t have a particular favorite type or style of structure.
“The business is family-owned, so whenever I’m ready they will take off my dad’s name and make me the new owner,” Rios said. “With that, it already comes with the business licenses because I’ve been working for the family for years.”
His senior project was to do what a general contractor does, including handling bids, layouts, subcontractors, paperwork and organization, and he spent time in Running Start, to do homework for a few hours before after-school practice.
“I just took all the credits I needed, but at the high school I took all the woodworking classes and construction classes,” said Rios, who will also try to be a wrestling or track and field coach. “My leadership style would be fair, fun and on top of everything I need to do, and in my coaching style, I want to be a fun coach who the kids can trust and get along with.”
Rios wrestled to the WIAA’s Mat Classic XXXI Class 1B/2B 113-pound semifinals as a freshman, to second in Class 1B/2B at 120 at Mat Classic XXXII as a sophomore and second at 132 at Mat Classic XXXIII as a senior before he won the WIAA Track & Field Class 2B boys’ 4x100-meter relay championship with Josh Rosbach, Kyle Littler and Jonathan Marin this spring.
Four years of prep sports were invaluable in the business of life.
“It helped me get along with people, teach them what to do and help them get better,” Rios said.