The League of Women Voters of Kittitas County is organizing a candidate forum for contested races on the General Election ballot in October, according to a news release from the organization.
On Oct. 18, the candidate forum will feature Upper District Court judge candidates Craig Juris and Eileen Young from 6-6:45 p.m., followed by the forum for County Auditor featuring Jerry Pettit and Bryan Elliott from 7-7:45 pm. The last forum of the evening for County Clerk will feature Brian Cullinane and Karen Bowen from 8-8:45 p.m
All of these candidate forums will be live streamed to the League’s YouTube channel. Subscribe to the league’s YouTube channel to be notified of the forum start.
You can submit candidate questions any time to info@kittitasleague.org or by texting your question to 509-654-9030. Questions will be reviewed by LWVKC volunteers to ensure they are addressed to both candidates, are clear and nonpartisan in language, and fit into event time limitations. After the forums, the recordings will be available for later viewing on the league’s YouTube channel and shared with local community TV (Spectrum channel 191, ECTV, and others).
The forum are co-sponsored by the league, the North Kittitas County Tribune and Daily Record newspapers.