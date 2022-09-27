Support Local Journalism


The League of Women Voters of Kittitas County is organizing a candidate forum for contested races on the General Election ballot in October, according to a news release from the organization.

On Oct. 18, the candidate forum will feature Upper District Court judge candidates Craig Juris and Eileen Young from 6-6:45 p.m., followed by the forum for County Auditor featuring Jerry Pettit and Bryan Elliott from 7-7:45 pm. The last forum of the evening for County Clerk will feature Brian Cullinane and Karen Bowen from 8-8:45 p.m

