There aren’t many people who can say they competed at a high level, won a championship, and played in the NCAA tournament all during a pandemic. For Ellensburg High School graduate and basketball alum Steele Venters, though it was challenging, this past year was incredibly rewarding.
The Eastern Washington University guard, who sat out his first year for a redshirt, got his first action as a collegiate hooper in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, culminating in a Big Sky championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament bubble in Indianapolis.
For Venters, it was a dream come true, even through weird circumstances and a strict schedule.
“There was a lot of highs and lows, as there always is in a season,” he said. “I would have liked to play more, and I thought I was good enough to, but that’s OK, I’m a team player and I’m going to cheer for my guys when I’m not playing. But I had a great experience, and just to be a part of a team that goes to the tournament and wins the Big Sky championship is something I won’t forget for the rest of my life. It was pretty cool.”
Venters played just 10 minutes a game in his debut season at Eastern, averaging 3.6 points per game and shooting a blistering 41.4% from three-point range in his limited attempts. Perhaps the best moment this season for the EHS grad was his poster dunk against Southern Utah over two defenders.
Though he didn’t see the court as much as he would have liked, Venters did help guide the Eagles to a Big Sky tournament title, and was a part of one of 64 teams that participated in the NCAA Tournament bubble in Indianapolis.
After months of quarantining, testing at least four times a week, and more guidelines, Venters and the Eagles had a date with perennial powerhouse Kansas as a part of March Madness.
“You grow up as a kid wanting to go to the tournament, like March Madness,” Venters said. “Everyone knows March Madness.”
Where before he was told that he needed to avoid the public as much as possible during the regular season, in the NCAA bubble, Venters wasn’t allowed to leave the team hotel.
“If we weren’t eating, if we weren’t practicing, we had to be in our hotel rooms by ourselves,” Venters said. “We did get tested every day in Indy. You had like hour and a half- and two-hour practice slots and you just go down and practice and come straight back to the hotel.”
The tournament also aligned with finals week for the Eagles, who Venters said spent most of their time studying and watching movies when they were trapped in their hotel rooms.
Unfortunately for Venters and the Eagles, their stay in Indy wasn’t for long. What looked like a likely upset after the Eagles came out strong in the first half turned into a 93-84 loss, and a first-round exit for EWU.
What followed could only be described as a mass exodus. Head coach Shantay Legans left the Eagles for a job at Portland, and a slew of Eagles put their name in the transfer portal. As it stands now, just five players are participating in offseason workouts on campus in Cheney, including Venters.
Venters himself contemplated entering the portal after taking a week hiatus from Eastern and basketball, trying to recover and give himself time to think back home in Ellensburg after the season ended. It was the first time he’d seen his family in nearly eight months.
“It’s pretty rough not seeing my family,” he said. “I wanted to clear my head, especially with everyone leaving, I was trying to decide what I wanted to do. Taking time away from basketball and just Eastern in general so I could clear my thoughts and decide what I wanted to do. And it came to me naturally. I thought it was good to have mental time off.
“I had serious thoughts about entering the portal. I think most of us did on the team. I saw that all these guys were leaving and I saw a great opportunity for me to step in and hopefully be a big-time player here.”
Seeing that his time to star for the Eagles might on the horizon after EWU assistant David Riley was promoted to head coach, Venters is looking forward to hopefully an expanded role next season.
“There shouldn’t be any reason I can’t start this year,” Venters said. “I’ve got to get bigger and stronger and keep improving, I think we have some transfers coming in that will be really good, so I’m really excited.”
Venters trip back to Ellensburg to see his family also reaffirmed his love and commitment for the community and state he grew up in. Throughout the season, several family and friends reached out to him to ask if they could have tickets for his games this season, and come basketball season, Venters hopes that if things are open, he can oblige those requests.
“I’ll have a big supporting crew when it opens up and they’re allowed to come to the games,” he said. “It’s super cool to play for a Washington team.”
Planning on stopping by for Ellensburg boys basketball games when he can, and putting on for his school and his state, Venters is just getting started just two years removed from helping the Bulldogs win a CWAC title his senior year.