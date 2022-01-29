Xavier Smith scored a career-high 32 points Saturday in Bellingham, but Wildcat men's basketball fell to Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Western Washington at the last second, 90-88.
Viking junior forward Jalen Green of Renton sank the final jumper in the paint with 1.3 ticks left in regulation and led Western Washington (10-6 overall, 3-3 GNAC) with 25 points.
Smith finished 11-for-17 from the field, 2-for-4 from deep and 8-for-8 from the free throw line with five rebounds and four assists. Matt Poquette (14 points), Marqus Gilson (13), and David Thompson (10) also reached double-digit scoring.
The Wildcats (11-4, 5-3) opened with a 10-2 run on the way to a 12-point lead, but Western cut Central's lead to 33-32 with an 8-0 run and took its first lead with 3:40 left in the first, 42-41, with an 11-2 stretch.
The Wildcats led 49-47 at halftime after scoring the second quarter's last six points.
A 6-0 Central run early in the second half gave the Wildcats a 57-55 advantage, but the Vikings countered with a 7-0 run and pulled ahead 62-57.
After a pair of free throws from Smith and back-to-back layups from Gilson, Central found itself with a 63-62 lead.
Western went back up 72-69 but the Wildcats held them scoreless for two minutes while Amari Stafford put Central back on top with five points in a row.
Smith knocked down a pair of free throws to cut the Vikings' lead to 82-79 with four minutes to play.
The Wildcats outscored Western 9-8 in the final three minutes, but Green scored five points including the game-winning bucket in that span.
The lead changed hands numerous times in the final moments, including a corner three that put Central ahead 84-83 with 1:40 to play, but Smith's last-second attempt from center court missed and Western survived.
Both squads shot over 50% from the floor as the Wildcats outshot the Vikings 52.5-50 from the field and made 18 of 21 free throws, but Western connected on nine 3s to Central's six.
The Wildcats will return home to face Saint Martin's (13-4, 6-2), against which they are 23-16 since 2003, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg.