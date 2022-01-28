The Central Washington University men's basketball team completed a season sweep of Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Simon Fraser 92-65 Thursday in Burnaby, B.C.
After handing SFU (8-6 overall, 3-3 GNAC) an 84-61 defeat Tuesday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg, the Wildcats (11-3, 5-2) recorded their largest margin of victory against the Dogs since Feb. 14, 2015, when they toppled Simon Fraser by 28 points on the road, 112-84.
Central allowed just a single 3-pointer and a free throw in the opening 6:54. The 3 was the only scoring for Simon Fraser until 7-foot senior forward Julian Roche made a single free throw at 13:04 left in the first quarter.
In the first 10 minutes, the Wildcats held SFU to six points before Simon Fraser's offense found a bit of a rhythm to tally seven points in the next 90 seconds.
Thompson led the Wildcats' offense with 22 points, while Matt Poquette recorded 15. Thompson finished 9-for-11 from the floor and 3-for-3 from long range. In total, Central Washington finished with five players with 10-plus points. Xavier Smith finished with 13 points, while Micah Pollard scored a dozen off the bench, and Marqus Gilson added 11.
The 'Cats outrebounded Simon Fraser 38-29, and shot 60.7 percent from the floor and over 50% from beyond the arc.
Defensively, Central kept Simon Fraser below 40% shooting for the second consecutive game. Nearly every Wildcat who appeared in the contest recorded at least one point and one rebound.
Simon Fraser's leading scorer was senior forward Jordan Lyons, who came off the bench and scored 13 points as the Wildcats kept Roche in check for the majority of the contest, holding him to nine points and eight rebounds.
In the second half of play, after Central led 48-29 at intermission, the Wildcats pushed their advantage as high as 30 points. With 5:30 left to play in regulation, Simon Fraser turned to its reserves for the remainder of the contest.
Central heads to Bellingham for a rivalry matchup with Western Washington University Saturday, which will air at the WWUVikingsAthletics YouTube page. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.