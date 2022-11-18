...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and
poor ventilation.
* WHERE...Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas
Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington,
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Northwest Blue
Mountains, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades and Simcoe
Highlands.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold and very dry air over the region will
promote strong overnight inversions with poor mixing each
afternoon. Concentrations of pollutants near the surface are
expected to increase over time with the potential for degrading
air quality. A weak weather system on Monday will bring
increasing clouds with better ventilation and light
precipitation arriving Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Camron McNeil (11), Matt Poquette (25) and the Central Washington University men’s basketball team got into the win column Thursday in San Marcos, Calif.
COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS
Camron McNeil led the Central Washington University men’s basketball team to its first win in its first-ever meeting at No. 13 Cal State San Marcos Thursday.
The 6-foot, 5-inch junior guard of Raleigh, N.C., scored 19 points with six rebounds and an assist in a 69-60 upset.
Colby Gennett followed with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists for Central Washington (1-2 overall), Matt Poquette put in 13 points, three rebounds and an assist, and Brock Gilbert dished out six assists on the way to three points and five rebounds.
“Our defense kept us in the game in the first half, holding them to 22 points,” said Wildcats coach Brandon Rinta in a CWU news release. “It was nice to finally get in a rhythm offensively in the second half and put 46 points on the board. Matt and Cam came up big for us down the stretch with some big plays, and the team showed some toughness tonight coming back from down ten late in the game to win. San Marcos is a good team — that was a good road win.”
The Cougars (0-3) jumped out 15-5 after the opening tip, but McNeil’s seven points in four minutes helped Central even it 17-17, pull ahead 23-22 at the half and exchange four ties and seven leads.
The Wildcats shot 53.2% from the field, 38.9% from downtown and 92.3% from the free throw line with 34 points in the paint, 31 bench points, 28 rebounds, 14 assists, 13 fast break points, 11 points off of turnovers and four blocks.
San Marcos redshirt senior guard Greg Milton III went for 16 points, three rebounds and an assist.
Next for Central is a game at Cal State Los Angeles (1-3), which the Wildcats have beaten twice since 2004, scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday.