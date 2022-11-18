CWU MBB

Camron McNeil (11), Matt Poquette (25) and the Central Washington University men’s basketball team got into the win column Thursday in San Marcos, Calif.

 COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Camron McNeil led the Central Washington University men’s basketball team to its first win in its first-ever meeting at No. 13 Cal State San Marcos Thursday.

The 6-foot, 5-inch junior guard of Raleigh, N.C., scored 19 points with six rebounds and an assist in a 69-60 upset.


