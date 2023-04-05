On the strength of four Great Northwest Athletic Conference home wins in a row, the Central Washington University baseball team welcomes Saint Martin’s for noon Great Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheaders Friday and Saturday at the CWU Baseball Field.
The Wildcats (12-20 overall, 8-8 GNAC) have won six of their last 10 and are 6-5 in friendly confines. They’re third to Western Oregon (15-9, 9-5) and Northwest Nazarene (15-19, 9-7) in the conference race into Friday, and they’ll see the Saints (10-19, 7-9) after splitting this spring’s first six meetings.
“We are hoping to continue to improve and compete against St. Martin’s, looking forward to staying home and having an opportunity to build on last week,” said Wildcats coach Desi Storey in a news release following 9-7, 4-3, 9-8 and 9-4 wins against visiting Montana State Billings (11-17, 5-9) March 31-April 1.
Austin Ohland, a 6-foot, 1-inch junior catcher of Maple Valley, is the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division II West Region Player of the Week after batting .471 (8-for-17) for six runs, seven RBIs, two doubles and a three-run home run against the Yellowjackets.
Ben Leid, a 6-foot-2 sophomore catcher of Corvallis, Ore., is first in CWU batting average at .325 for 22 runs, eight doubles, a triple, two home runs, 18 RBIs, 10 walks and a stolen base. Brayde Hirai, a 5-foot-11 lefty senior pitcher of Pasco, is 2-3 through seven starts with a 4.25 ERA, a pair of complete games, 14 strikeouts and six walks through 42.1 innings.
Saints freshman Brady Bean, a 5-foot-10 infielder of Kennewick, hits .402 and slugs .515 for 25 runs and 15 RBIs. Justice Yamashita, a 5-foot-10 junior righty of Honolulu, is 2-4 through eight starts with a 5.17 ERA, two complete games, a shutout, 14 walks, 44 strikeouts and a .258 opposing batting average in 38.1 innings.