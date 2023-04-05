CWU baseball

Trenton Love heads for home plate against Whitman College March 22 at the CWU Baseball Field in Ellensburg.

On the strength of four Great Northwest Athletic Conference home wins in a row, the Central Washington University baseball team welcomes Saint Martin’s for noon Great Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheaders Friday and Saturday at the CWU Baseball Field.

The Wildcats (12-20 overall, 8-8 GNAC) have won six of their last 10 and are 6-5 in friendly confines. They’re third to Western Oregon (15-9, 9-5) and Northwest Nazarene (15-19, 9-7) in the conference race into Friday, and they’ll see the Saints (10-19, 7-9) after splitting this spring’s first six meetings.


