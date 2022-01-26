The Central Washington baseball team is anticipated for third place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference this spring.
The Wildcats finished 16-14 for third in a conference-only 2021 season due to COVID-19 precautions, and fell to eventual GNAC champion Northwest Nazarene in a conference tournament best-of-three.
Central finished the regular season on a 5-1 tear, however, before dropping two close games to the Nighthawks, who won the West Region Tournament and became the first GNAC team to reach the NCAA Division II Baseball Championships.
Leading a group of key Wildcats returners is 2021 GNAC Freshman of the Year Austin Ohland, a 6-foot-1-inch sophomore catcher from Maple Valley who hit .347 and led the team with five home runs and whose 12 doubles were second to 6-foot-1-inch junior infielder Mitch Lesmeister of Walla Walla's 12.
Another key returner to the Central offense is Zach Berryman, a 6-foot junior utility from Ephrata voted to the All-GNAC First Team and to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's All-Region Second Team. He led the 'Cats with a .409 average, .522 on-base percentage (both second in the conference to Western Oregon's then-senior Connor McCord) and .527 slugging percentage.
One of two key returners on the mound is sophomore Reid Rasmussen, a Selah native who posted a 4.41 earned run average through 32.2 innings and led the GNAC with three pickoffs. His 25 strikeouts and .223 opponent batting average helped him finish second in the conference in hits allowed with 27 behind Western Oregon junior Matthew Dunaway's 21.
Another slinger back on the Central hill is junior Dylan Weese, a transfer from San Diego Mesa College of the California Community College Athletic Association, who led all 'Cats who pitched at least 10 innings with a 3.52 ERA in 2021 and was the only one to throw a complete game. He allowed 12 earned runs through 30.2 innings of work and tied Rasmussen with 25 strikeouts on the way to finishing second in the GNAC allowing 11 walks allowed behind then-Western Oregon senior Nick Parr's nine.
Central is scheduled to open the new season on the road for three weeks, taking on the NAIA's College of Idaho Feb. 5-6 in Caldwell, NCAA Division II Cal State San Bernardino Feb. 13 and the NAIA's Lewis & Clark State College Feb. 18-20 in Lewiston, Idaho.
The 'Cats are also set to welcome Western Oregon, which finished second to Northwest Nazarene in the GNAC last season, for a nonconference doubleheader Feb. 26 in Ellensburg, and to open GNAC play against the Nighthawks in a pair of home back-to-backs March 4-5.