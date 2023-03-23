Support Local Journalism


Into a pair of Great Northwest Athletic Conference home doubleheaders with Montana State Billings goes the Central Washington University baseball team, striving to come through in the clutch.

The fifth-place Wildcats (8-20 overall, 4-8 GNAC) are scheduled for a doubleheader with the third-place Yellowjackets (10-12, 4-4) at noon Friday, March 31, followed a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1. Each of the four games will be played at the CWU Baseball Field.


