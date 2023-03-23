Into a pair of Great Northwest Athletic Conference home doubleheaders with Montana State Billings goes the Central Washington University baseball team, striving to come through in the clutch.
The fifth-place Wildcats (8-20 overall, 4-8 GNAC) are scheduled for a doubleheader with the third-place Yellowjackets (10-12, 4-4) at noon Friday, March 31, followed a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1. Each of the four games will be played at the CWU Baseball Field.
Central carries a .308 batting average with 139 runs scored this spring as Northwest Nazarene (14-16, 5-3) leads the race.
Trevor Tripoli, a senior infielder, hits .341 with Wildcat runs, four doubles, 12 RBI, seven walks and a pair of stolen bases. Brayde Hirai, a lefthanded pitcher, has a 2-3 record in six starts, a 3.05 ERA, five walks, 12 strikeouts, two complete games and a .311 opposing batting average in 38.1 innings.
Central suffered its ninth loss of two or fewer runs and fell to 2-5 in home games Wednesday as Whitman College overcame a 5-1 deficit through seven innings but rallied for a 7-5 win.
The Wildcats and Blues exchanged 10 hits in the afternoon but, tied 5-5 in the eighth inning, Whitman runners scored from first and second on a Central error at first base.
“Our pitchers did everything that I asked them to do today,” Central coach Desi Storey said in a news release after Whitman (14-7) hit five singles in a row in the eighth inning. “Each one of the guys did a great job. Routine fly balls turning into hits cost us the game.”
For the Wildcats, senior infielder Charlie Larson went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI double in the fourth inning. Junior infielder Trenton Love scored once in the fourth and again in the seventh.
Nolan Murphy pitched the eighth for two outs before Drew Richardson came in for the third. Beau Kearsey worked the ninth inning.
“Murph did exactly what he was supposed to do,” Storey said. “We got to find a way to finish the game. We controlled the whole game, we just have to catch a fly ball.”