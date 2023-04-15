Support Local Journalism


The Central Washington Dance Academy will retrace the footsteps of Dorothy and her adventures in a timeless dance presentation of the Wizard of Oz on April 29-30 at Morgan Performing Arts Center.

The hour-and-half community production is one for the ages, utilizing the gifts of the academy dancers ranging in age from 4 to adult, college dancers from Central Washington University, and several well-known figures from Ellensburg.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

