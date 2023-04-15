...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
MONDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees
expected each morning.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday
mornings.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even though the spring has been colder
than normal, with most nights having below freezing low
temperatures, crop planting has begun, and therefore a freeze
warning is being issued in order to warn of needed crop
protection from expected freezing temperatures during the next
few nights.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Aidan McKee-Bruns runs through her dance routine as Dorothy during the Central Washington Dance Academy dress rehershal for the Wizard of Oz.
Aidan McKee-Bruns (Dorothy), from left, Jamie Moultine (farmer) and Evelyn Atherton (farm girl) run through their routine in the first set of the Central Washington Dance Academy's Wizard of Oz dress rehershal.
Liliana Baldonivas (Toto) and Aidan McKee-Bruns (Dorothy) go through their routine during dress rehearslal. The Central Washington Dance Academy will present the Wizard of Oz on April 29-30 at Morgan Performing Arts Center.
The Central Washington Dance Academy will retrace the footsteps of Dorothy and her adventures in a timeless dance presentation of the Wizard of Oz on April 29-30 at Morgan Performing Arts Center.
The hour-and-half community production is one for the ages, utilizing the gifts of the academy dancers ranging in age from 4 to adult, college dancers from Central Washington University, and several well-known figures from Ellensburg.
“The last time Central Washington Dance Academy performed ‘The Wizard of Oz’ was over a decade ago,” artistic director Jane Venezia said. “We are excited to bring this ballet to life again and share it with our community.
“The charters playing the Cowardly Lion (Emma Tolmich) and the Wicked Witch (Emily Evans) are a part of the dance program at Central Washington University, so we have a number of adult dancers performing as well.”
The Wizard of Oz cast includes: Aidan McKee-Bruns as Dorothy; Audrey Ingraham as the Scarecrow; Evelyn Atherton as the Tin Man; Emma Tolmich as Cowardly Lion; Rhode Vanhouten as the Wizard; Emily Evans as the Wicked Witch and Liliana Baldonivas as Toto.
The artistic vision of Venezia working with veteran choreographers Cindy Bruns and Taylor Bir have created several Ellensburg productions for the community over the years, including Snow White, Swan Lake, Cinderella and most recently Alice in Wonderland.
“Our dancers are not just dedicated dancers who put on a strong, technical ballet,” Bruns said. “They are truly a dance family who laugh together, cry together, and support each other through the ups and downs of life - just like the characters in the production. Audience members will feel that as they watch our show.”
The stage setting is one of spectacle and professional artistic design in the setting of the Morgan Performing Arts Center, giving a professional presentation, Venezia said.
“One of our choreographers made this big scary tree that’s 10-feet tall. We’re using those for the forest scene,” Venezia said. “We have professional backdrops coming in to make the stage come to life.”
The Central Washington Dance Academy offers classes in ballet, tap, contemporary, hip hop, gymnastics and young children's classes.