With 29 incoming freshmen and counting in Central Washington University’s 2023 football recruiting class, coach Chris Fisk and the Wildcat athletic department greeted boosters, alumni, Wildcat Nation and the community to their Signing Day celebration with food, drinks and athletic gear raffles Wednesday at Ellensburg Brewery.
There are more commits to be named when the ink dries on their collegiate letters of intent, but linemen lead those already in with this year’s slogan, “Count on Me.”
“We’re going to be youthful next year, replacing both the offensive and defensive lines,” said Fisk, who is also the offensive line coach and in December signed a three-year extension through 2025.
Central (6-4 overall, 6-3 in its first Lone Star Conference run in 2022) opens its 2023 season on Aug. 31 at NCAA Division I Weber State (10-3, 6-2 Big Sky).
“They’re going to be tested right away over at Weber State, but it’s also exciting for us to truly get to get out and develop these young guys,” Fisk said.
All 29 recruits are all-leaguers, six are league MVPs, nine are all-state and four are state championship players from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California, with a collective 3.4 grade-point average.
“A lot of these guys come from extremely successful programs where winning is built into their DNA and into their culture, and it’s something that we’re constantly on the lookout for,” Fisk said.
Central has already convinced four recruits to turn down Pac-12 offers, including from Washington and Washington State, and more are possible next week.
Similarly, 6-foot, 3-inch wide receiver Cooper Beltz of Clackamas High School (Ore.) was an early commit to Division I University of Idaho before it fell through and Central reeled him in.
Bennett Nield, a 6-foot, 1-inch long snapper from King’s High School (Shoreline), is said to be the best at what he does of any 2023 Wildcat recruit.
He’s the No. 1 snapper in Washington and 33rd in the country. He’s also a bright prospect after Wildcats sophomore long snapper Colson Brunner entered the transfer portal in December 2022 and accepted an offer to walk on at University of Oregon in January.
Central began winter conditioning Tuesday. Offseason development runs through April, and 14 spring practices run April 4 to May 4. The Wildcats will also host an April 29 kids’ camp and a May 6 Hall of Fame Game and Hall of Fame induction banquet.
Central is still in search of a Week 2 opponent. After that, the team has road games at Western Oregon on Sept. 23, at Western New Mexico on Sept. 30, at Midwestern State on Oct. 14, at Texas A&M-Kingsville on Oct. 28 and at Texas Permian Basin on Nov. 11.
Division II playoff quarterfinalist and Lone Star rival Angelo State is the opponent for the Wildcats’ Sept. 16 home opener before home games against Eastern New Mexico (Oct. 7), West Texas A&M (Oct. 21) and Simon Fraser (Nov. 4).
Nicholson Pavilion’s new weight room with 14 built-in platforms, new video boards and chairback seating is expected to be ready this fall.
There is also new office space as the fieldhouse expands by 75% with 80,000 new square feet to include a 70-yard, seven-lane track next to 70-foot-by-40-foot indoor turf matching Tomlinson Stadium’s.
“Our project is really coming along well,” CWU director of athletics Dennis Francois said Wednesday. “If you haven’t been up to our basketball games, we are playing in the Pavilion now, and we have games next weekend in town. The upstairs at Purser has a lot of new classrooms that are going to be phenomenal for our football program.”
The new football office suite will be dedicated to Tom Craven, a former Cle Elum-Roslyn High School, College of the Redwoods and Central Washington student-athlete, who was inducted into the CWU Athletics Hall of Fame.
Craven died fighting the Thirtymile Fire in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in 2001.
The improved hospitality suite bears the name of Patricia Lacey, a former Central Washington field hockey, bowling, badminton, softball, volleyball, basketball and tennis student-athlete, coach and teacher, who is also in the CWU Athletics Hall of Fame. Francois called Lacey, who died in 2018, a trailblazer for women’s athletics.
Football recruitment is also underway for 2024, with #CometotheBurg as its slogan.
“We’re right into 2024 recruits,” Fisk said. “If you’ve got kids you know, send them to me. The thought of this is to take Ellensburg and embrace it: We’re Rodeo City, come to the ‘Burg and let’s go have a lot of fun doing what we do and playing football here.”