With 29 incoming freshmen and counting in Central Washington University’s 2023 football recruiting class, coach Chris Fisk and the Wildcat athletic department greeted boosters, alumni, Wildcat Nation and the community to their Signing Day celebration with food, drinks and athletic gear raffles Wednesday at Ellensburg Brewery.

There are more commits to be named when the ink dries on their collegiate letters of intent, but linemen lead those already in with this year’s slogan, “Count on Me.”


