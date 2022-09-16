Fisk

Central Washington University football coach Chris Fisk, redshirt junior defensive back Patrick Rogers (0) and the Wildcats visit Simon Fraser for the Red Leafs’ 1 p.m. Lone Star Conference season opener Saturday in Burnaby, B.C.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

In this weekend’s Lone Star Conference venture to Simon Fraser’s season opener in Burnaby, B.C., Central Washington University football coach Chris Fisk and his Wildcats planned a Friday morning practice at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg, hopped onto a bus for a three-hour-plus trip northwest and spent the night on the United States side.

Central (1-1 overall, 1-0 Lone Star) and the Red Leafs are scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Terry Fox Field.

