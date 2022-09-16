In this weekend’s Lone Star Conference venture to Simon Fraser’s season opener in Burnaby, B.C., Central Washington University football coach Chris Fisk and his Wildcats planned a Friday morning practice at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg, hopped onto a bus for a three-hour-plus trip northwest and spent the night on the United States side.
Central (1-1 overall, 1-0 Lone Star) and the Red Leafs are scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Terry Fox Field.
“It’s a little bit of a rushed morning that way,” said Fisk in a teleconference Thursday. “We’ll get up, cross the border, get up there into Canada, have some breakfast — they’ve got good pancakes and syrup, I’ve heard, so we’ll get up there and do that — then we’ll get over there to the stadium and roll it out and play.”
Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week Tre’Jon Henderson, a 6-foot, 218-pound running back transfer from NCAA Division I Stephen F. Austin State and a Fort Worth native, leads the Wildcat offense eager to increase its 22-point-per-game average after losing redshirt sophomore running back Tyler Flanagan to injury in Week 1.
“We knew he was capable of being a really good back and hopefully a one-two punch with Tyler Flanagan,” Fisk said. “We lost Tyler to a knee injury against Ferris State so he’ll be out for the year, but it’s really exciting to see someone step up. That’s always athletics in general: When one person can’t go, the next man gets that opportunity, and it’s safe to say he did the most with his opportunity.”
Into action dash redshirt senior Cameron McKinney (5-foot-10, 180) of Beaumont, Texas, who spent his last four seasons at Division I North Dakota, and redshirt sophomore Cameron Daniels (5-foot-10, 200) of O’Dea High School in Seattle.
“Those guys will step in and they’ve done a great job in practice, and we feel extremely comfortable putting either one of those guys in to help Tre’Jon go get a drink of water on the sideline at times,” Fisk said. “We have our position coach Chris Schlichting, who was a long-time star left tackle for Eastern Washington, doing a great job as the running backs coach there and keeping those guys together and teaching those guys how to play the game. Our last couple running back coaches have been offensive linemen, and that’s something I kind of really look for because I want them to understand the blocking schemes and teach them the tricks of the trade to be effective runners. Winter Leighton, who played offensive line for us, was our previous graduate assistant, and now he’s reunited with Coach Shoemaker at the University of Hawaii doing the same thing.”
Mike Ferriter, the Wildcats’ first-year offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach who spent the last four years in the same role at Division I Idaho State, helps Quincy Glasper be his best.
“Quincy’s got a lot of skill whether it’s running the ball or being a pocket passer,” Fisk said. “He can run the big-personnel fullbacks and tight end game, and he can run the spread game, so he’s got a lot of exciting football ahead of him this year. I think his velocity’s always been the same, it’s his confidence that you’re seeing the more confident he gets as he gets older and understands the offense. He has a comfort level with our new offensive coordinator, and now I think you’re really seeing him be decisive with the football, which allows him to put more pace on the football.”
Central has given up eight sacks as Ferris State and Western New Mexico outgained them by a total-yard average of 384.5-300.
“We can’t fire the ‘O’ line coach because it’s me, so we’ve got some things to get better at, that’s for sure, up front on our offensive line,” Fisk said. “I’ve really been proud: We’ve got a bunch of guys who are kind of lunch pail ‘O’ linemen, not pretty boys. They come in and they work hard every day, and I know those guys are working hard to correct our pass protection issues that we’ve had over the first two games.”
In the receiver crew, redshirt sophomore Marcus Cook (6-foot-1, 170) of Yakima’s AC Davis High is an up-and-comer.
“We always joke around with him that he’s gonna be the next Cooper Kupp coming out of there from Yakima, but he’s doing a great job,” Fisk said. “He’s not a huge kid, he’s not a big, big kid, but he’s got elusive speed and quickness. The more experience that he gets, Marcus is going to be a major contributor in this offense as we move forward. He’s a great kid, a great personality, and he’s fun to coach.”
The Wildcats can kick into high gear if they play with emotion between whistles instead of after.
“We don’t have play calls for third-and-37 – we just don’t do that,” Fisk said. “We just had too many of those times where we had not one but two penalties in a row that put us into long situations and, unfortunately, they all started in the red zone.”
The defense, drawn up by linebackers coach and academic coordinator Nate Johnson, trimmed its points-against average to 24.5 with four interceptions in a 24-13 home win against Western New Mexico Sept. 10.
“We play that brand of football where we play a lot of tight coverages, and our ‘D’ line’s good,” Fisk said. “When you’re able to put pressure on the quarterback, there ends up being a lot of tips and overthrows, which benefits our safeties, and I think you saw that with Tanner Volk: Tanner was able to go and make a lot of plays because of the pressure the ‘D’ line’s creating. We’re in essentially our second year with our coordinator Coach Johnson and his scheme, so our guys are playing high-level football and we’re really good up front on the ‘D’ line, so I think it’s an improved team: If you compare to where we were a year ago at this time, I think we’re a football team that’s ahead of where we were a year ago at this time.”
Central can beat Simon Fraser, which the Wildcats beat 70-0 in their 2021 regular-season home finale, for the 16th time in a row and for the 36th in 40 tries since 1985. The Red Leafs are back from last fall’s 1-7 finish with 5-foot, 10-inch All-GNAC First-Team defensive back Jerrell Cummings and 5-foot, 8-inch honorable mention junior kicker Kristie Elliott.
“The last time we went up there, I think we were their second home game after they built the new stadium,” Fisk said. “We’ll be their home opener, so we’re expecting them to come out and make it extremely difficult on us. They’ve had six weeks to prepare for us, so I’m sure they’ve got some tricks up their sleeves and some specials for our defense, but we’ll read our keys and get off the ball and play Central football.”