Redshirt senior linebacker Daeon Hudson (28) and the Central Washington University football team host Western New Mexico Saturday.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD file

After taking on first-time NCAA Division II champion Ferris State in Week 1, the Central Washington University football team returns to Tomlinson Stadium for its Lone Star Conference opener against new rival Western New Mexico.

The Wildcats (0-1 overall) and Mustangs (1-0), from whom Central has taken all four meetings by a 47-17 average since 2002, will meet again at 6 p.m. Saturday in Ellensburg.

