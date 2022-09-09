After taking on first-time NCAA Division II champion Ferris State in Week 1, the Central Washington University football team returns to Tomlinson Stadium for its Lone Star Conference opener against new rival Western New Mexico.
The Wildcats (0-1 overall) and Mustangs (1-0), from whom Central has taken all four meetings by a 47-17 average since 2002, will meet again at 6 p.m. Saturday in Ellensburg.
The game will air on Charter channel 183, 23.3 in Yakima and 25.3 in Tri-Cities.
“I think the things that we’re trying to learn from last week is, one, we can play with the best teams in the country — we know that,” said Wildcats coach Chris Fisk of last weekend’s 36-20 loss in a teleconference Thursday. “Two, you have to play a complete 60-minute game against teams like that: The margin for errors is so slim, and we just didn’t come out at halftime and execute the way we needed to execute offensively to put ourselves in that game for the long run. I think our offense learned a lot in the second half of what we need to do better to play a complete game, and I felt like the defense, had we been able to keep them off the field, was ready to go play a complete game.”
Western New Mexico won its premiere against Adams State (Alamosa, Colo.) 34-20 Sept. 3 in Silver City.
“I think Western New Mexico is a much-improved ball club from a year ago,” Fisk said. “During COVID they didn’t have a coaching staff, essentially: They weren’t able to work with their coaches, so, really, last fall was the first time that Eastern and Western New Mexico were even able to work with their kids since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Those staffs have been able to get in, they’re recruiting really hard, they went very, very hard on the junior college level and brought in a lot of new weapons, a lot of new faces.”
Sophomore quarterback Devin Larsen threw for 271 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in Week 1 as redshirt freshman Jamon Chambers rushed for 69 yards, fifth-year David Telles led receivers with seven catches for 64 yards and freshman kicker Adrian Zamudio converted a 30-yard field goal in the first quarter and another from 36 in the second.
Junior linebacker Clavon Caine and senior linebacker Kaleb Gutierrez led with six respective tackles, Gutierrez intercepted a pass, senior defensive lineman David Melendez pressured for 1.5 sacks and junior defensive lineman Sam Moala forced a fumble.
The Mustangs are one of Central’s seven new Lone Star neighbors after Western Oregon and Simon Fraser, which announced its new Red Leafs nickname Wednesday, moved with the four-time defending Great Northwest Athletic Conference champion Wildcats.
“We’re so excited to not play teams twice,” Fisk said. “I look at the schedule and it’s weird: I only saw Western Oregon on there once, I only saw Simon Fraser on there once, and that was great. It’s great for our kids, and every week’s a slugfest in the Lone Star Conference: You’re going to see it, starting off with our Lone Star Conference opener. Western New Mexico’s a physical football team.”
Daeon Hudson anchored Central’s defense at linebacker with 14 tackles — 2 ½ for loss — two sacks and recovered the fumble defensive lineman Isaiah Carbajal forced against Ferris State, and Tanner Volk and Jahleel Breland made 12 and 10 respective stops in the secondary as Patrick Rogers broke up four passes.
The Wildcats have yet to award the coveted No. 44 jersey, famously worn by 11 different players including initial honoree Mitch Reffett, Adam Bighill, Tovar Sanchez, Marcus Schimmelfennig and Donte Hamilton, who’s back as a graduate assistant coach with the nickelback group, this fall.
“I think we’re pretty solid in the defensive front,” Fisk said. “Having Donte on the staff is good because there’s still some leadership that he can provide there, and I think our linebacking core has done a good job of picking up the leadership where Donte left off and creating their own version of it. Daeon Hudson has come in and moved from Will linebacker to Mike linebacker and taken over that role that Donte had last year, and I think you can see, in Daeon’s numbers last week, how well he played in really filling in that gap.”
On offense, Quincy Glasper threw for 129 yards and a touchdown and ran for 23 yards and a score as Tre’ Henderson rushed for 67 yards, Darius Morrison caught for 71 yards and a trip to the end zone, and Jude Mullette split the uprights from 45 and 33 yards.
“I thought he played well last week against Ferris State,” said Fisk of Glasper. “He’s obviously dynamic with his legs and things happen for us that way, and I think he’s emerging and starting to become a good passer.”
Fisk estimates that he had nine starting offensive line combinations in 11 games last year, but Central’s line is consistent into Week 2.
“We’re going to have to play better up front on the offensive line than we did a week ago,” Fisk said. “We’re capable of it. Ferris State had a lot to do with our woes. I think that’s the best defensive front in all of Division II football, and they looked like that. I think that that’s a pretty special group that we went against last week, so we expect our offensive to rebound and play a little bit better this week. We’ve got to win the line of scrimmage and we’ve got to be able to play our brand of football, which is running the football, controlling the clock and keeping that defense over by the press box.”
Scottland Vise is the second quarterback on offense.
“We put a lot on our center,” Fisk said. “He works with the quarterback a lot to make sure we’re schematically correct, and he’s an All-American talent. We expect him to have that kind of season.”
If all goes well Saturday, Western New Mexico will be the Wildcats’ latest victim.
“The message to the guys has been this: It’s a nameless, faceless opponent,” Fisk said. “We have the same opponent every week, and we have to control the things we control within ourselves with the pre- and post-snap penalties that killed a lot of the drives that would have kept us in that game. We only had four penalties in that game, which is fantastic for Game 1, and says we have a disciplined ball club, but the penalties came at really bad times.”