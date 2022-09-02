...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures 98 to 105 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Central Washington football falls short of upset at Ferris State
The Central Washington University football team's season opener ended in a 36-20 loss to top-ranked defending NCAA Division II national champion Ferris State Thursday in Big Rapids, Michigan, according to a news release from CWU.
"Our players gave great effort and worked extremely hard tonight," Wildcats coach Chris Fisk said. "We needed to be more disciplined on offense to keep drives moving and keep our defense off the field. Our staff needs to do a better job getting players in position to make plays, and our players need to be more disciplined within our game plan."
Central (0-1 overall) forced a fumble and sacked Bulldogs junior quarterback Mylik Mitchell four times, but Ferris State got the better of the Wildcats for the second time since 2019.
Daeon Hudson made 11 solo tackles and 14 in all with a pair of sacks and recovered a fumble, Tanner Volk recorded 12 total tackles, Jahleel Breland logged 10 stops, and Bridger Feldmann and Chase Loidhamer both reached Mitchell for a sack.
"Daeon Hudson played his best game as a Wildcat," Fisk said. "It was fun to watch him run around and make plays. It was a special game for him: Being from Ohio he had a lot of family on hand to watch him play."
Darius Morrison led Central receivers with 71 yards and a touchdown as Tre'Jon Henderson, a redshirt sophomore transfer running back from Division I Stephen F. Austin State (Nacogdoches, Texas), rushed for 67 yards on 13 attempts.
The Wildcats played relatively clean football with only four penalties for 26 yards.
"I was very proud of the way our guys handled a tough travel schedule and a late game start," Fisk said. "I feel like we were up to the physical challenge for the majority of the game. We need to find a way to finish in the fourth quarter."
Jude Mullette's 45-yard field goal put Central up 3-0 with 1:42 left in the first, but Mitchell hit junior wide receiver Xavier Wade down the right side for a 64-yard touchdown and the Bulldogs (1-0) led 7-3 into the second.
Quincy Glasper found Morrison wide open over the middle for a score and Central jumped ahead 10-7 with 13:24 to halftime, but an 11-yard rush from junior slot receiver Marcus Taylor put Ferris State ahead 14-10, and its lead grew to 10 with another touchdown and a missed extra point.
Mullette trimmed the Bulldogs' lead at intermission to 20-13 with a 33-yard field goal.
Mitchell and freshman wideout CJ Jefferson connected for a 35-yard touchdown, Mitchell ran for a two-yard score and Ferris State led 27-13 with 7:54 left in the third before and the Bulldogs put another touchdown on the board with 12:17 left in the 4th quarter.
Glasper darted up the middle and into the end zone for a 34-20 deficit, but the onside kick failed and the Bulldogs took over at the Wildcat 49-yard line. Central forced a punt and took over at its own nine-yard line, but an intentional grounding call in the end zone yielded a safety and Ferris State sealed its final margin with 4:13 left in the evening.
"I like our potential as a team," Fisk said. "If we stay engaged and invested, we have some big things ahead of us. We will make our biggest improvement from game one to game two."
Central is scheduled for its Lone Star Conference home opener against Western New Mexico, which the Wildcats have beaten in all four meetings since 2002, at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at Tomlinson Stadium.