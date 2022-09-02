Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Central Washington University football team's season opener ended in a 36-20 loss to top-ranked defending NCAA Division II national champion Ferris State Thursday in Big Rapids, Michigan, according to a news release from CWU.

"Our players gave great effort and worked extremely hard tonight," Wildcats coach Chris Fisk said. "We needed to be more disciplined on offense to keep drives moving and keep our defense off the field. Our staff needs to do a better job getting players in position to make plays, and our players need to be more disciplined within our game plan."

Tags

Recommended for you