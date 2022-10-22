CWU FB

Redshirt junior defensive back Patrick Rogers and Central Washington University football team allow 17 points per game, the third-fewest in the Lone Star Conference to Texas A&M-Kingsville (12) and Angelo State (13).

The Central Washington University football team will take its stingy defense southeast for a showdown Saturday at new Lone Star Conference rival West Texas A&M.

The Wildcats (4-2 overall, 4-1 Lone Star and third to Angelo State and Texas A&M-Kingsville, both 7-0, 5-0) have won four of their last five and flew out Friday instead of making the 23 1/2-hour drive through Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and Oklahoma for their 5 p.m. Superhero Night kickoff at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium in Canyon.

