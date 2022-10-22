The Central Washington University football team will take its stingy defense southeast for a showdown Saturday at new Lone Star Conference rival West Texas A&M.
The Wildcats (4-2 overall, 4-1 Lone Star and third to Angelo State and Texas A&M-Kingsville, both 7-0, 5-0) have won four of their last five and flew out Friday instead of making the 23 1/2-hour drive through Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and Oklahoma for their 5 p.m. Superhero Night kickoff at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium in Canyon.
“We try to have fun with it,” said Central Washington coach Chris Fisk, who noted in a teleconference Thursday that “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’s” ending was filmed nearby and that the fraternities will have no trouble getting rowdy behind the Wildcats’ bench. “This one will be a little tougher: Our first group will get up in the morning, we’ll load the bus at 3:30 a.m. at Tomlinson Stadium, we’ll head over to the airport, the first group flies out, we’ll get down to Dallas and connect a flight up to Amarillo, we’ll get those guys napped and rested, and then we’ll load those guys up and take them over to the Big Texan, which is a United States-famous steakhouse down there. Those guys put together a heck of a deal for us: A baked potato, queso dip corn and we’ve got streaks for them, and we’ll feed those guys. The other group gets to sleep in, but they don’t get into Amarillo until 9 o’clock at night, so our Friday really ends up being shot just in travel: We don’t really get to talk with our kids or have meetings or any of those things, so we kind of handle that on Thursday.”
Central averages 27 points to 17 allowed, but West Texas A&M (4-3, 2-3 in a five-way tie for fourth) has taken the last three head-to-head since 2011 and four of five since 2008.
JJ Lemming, a 6-foot, 6-inch, 220-pound redshirt junior quarterback of Steilacoom, is the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week after completing 26 of 36 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown each to Tai-John Mizutani and Demonte Horton as he rushed for 36 yards in a 17-10 Homecoming win against Midwestern State Oct. 15.
“He made the best catches of his career, but he also had the best night of his career,” said Fisk of Mizutani (6-foot-3, 195), a redshirt junior converted quarterback of Honolulu who went 85 yards on 10 receptions last weekend. “He was our staff Player of the Game, he got the weekly award for Player of the Game, and we’re really excited for the journey he’s been on, to have a night like that on Homecoming.”
Lemming has thrown for 436 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in relief of Quincy Glasper (6-foot-3, 185), a redshirt sophomore who will likely be a game-time decision in his recovery from an unspecified injury suffered Oct. 1 at Eastern New Mexico.
“We’re blessed at quarterback, and even sitting behind JJ is Zach Matlock, and he’s a capable quarterback also,” Fisk said. “We’re blessed with three guys who didn’t leave when we named a starter a year ago and really stuck it out and, I think, enjoyed being at Central Washington. JJ wasn’t really much different from what he did against Western Oregon, he just had guys around him making plays the week before when he didn’t, so it was really good to see JJ consistent from the first week to the next week.”
The game plan doesn’t vary between Lemming and Glasper, but Glasper uses a few more play-action roll-outs.
“Quincy’s ability to make things happen with his feet is a little bit different when things break down than JJ, for sure,” Fisk said. “JJ’s going to get himself out of trouble in different ways, but in terms of who we’re blocking for, JJ reminds me of Reilly Hennessey: Reilly, when you looked at him, he didn’t look like a runner, but he was sneaky good at running the football, and I think JJ’s the same way. He doesn’t look like a runner because he’s so big, but he’s also really hard to tackle — when he gets out on the edge running the football he can make some things happen, and I think in back-to-back weeks against Western Oregon and Midwestern State, JJ’s made a lot of plays with his feet, and he’s actually a deceivingly good zone read quarterback, so I’ve been very, very pleased with JJ that way.”
Tre’Jon Henderson has rushed for 612 yards and nine scores, Darius Morrison has gone 268 yards through the air for three end zone trips, and Jude Mullette has made seven of nine field goals with a long of 45 yards.
“Any position group, if you have the ability to stay healthy through the season, that’s a big bonus, so we’ve been fortunate that way up front,” said Fisk of the offensive line. “We’ve got a group of guys up there that have been playing a lot of football together: Noah Thompson starting midway through last season as we went through that rash of injuries, Kent Powell’s got a ton of starts, Scott Vise and Ray Schalk’s got a ton of starts, and a nice surprise for us has been Slade Edwards, a redshirt freshman out of Yelm, who’s played extremely well, and Lei-Ben Fesili has done a nice job for us too in a kind of backup role at guard and filled in when we’ve needed him to. I’ve been proud of those guys, they’ve done a nice job growing, and I think they’ve gotten better every single week as an offensive line unit.”
Daeon Hudson leads the defense at linebacker with 48 tackles – six in the backfield – three sacks, a pick, a pass breakup, five quarterback hits and a fumble recovery. Tanner Volk (6-foot-1, 175), a sophomore safety of Portland has 40 stops – 1/2 for loss – with two interceptions and three passes broken up after bringing down the ball carrier seven times and picking a pass on homecoming.
“Tanner is a football coach’s son,” Fisk said. “His dad, Coach Volk, was the head coach at Aloha High School in Portland for a long time, and his dad’s a defensive guy. His dad was the all-time leading rusher at Western Oregon University until Omari Land broke the record recently, so, growing up in a football family, his football IQ’s off the chart. We were flying down to play Eastern New Mexico, we’re on the plane and Tanner’s sitting next to our offensive coordinator and we had another player sitting next to our offensive coordinator: Tanner’s watching his Hudl film, he’s got his scouting report out, and he’s dialed in the entire flight from there to Dallas, which is about a 4 1/2-hour flight. He’s working tirelessly and the other kid was watching movies. He’s a student of the game, he’s an energy guy, he’s an unbelievable leader for how young he is, and you can just tell he grew up around it. He grew up watching great leaders, he grew up watching his dad be a leader, and he’s just an unbelievable joy to coach.”
West Texas A&M, following a 27-13 loss Oct. 15 at Western Oregon, scores 28 points per game to 24 allowed with senior talent in each phase. Quarterback Nick Gerber (6-foot-1, 185) has 1,634 passing yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions with 266 rushing yards and four scores.
“We’ve got to make sure he doesn’t scramble,” Fisk said. “That’s kind of been one of our issues defensively, just quarterbacks on third-and-longs making plays with their legs to convert the sticks and us not getting off the field, so we’ve got to contain him. He’s not necessarily a running quarterback in the sense that they’re running the football with him on designed quarterback runs, but he sure does make things happen when things in the pocket break down, and then he’s an extremely intelligent quarterback when it comes to his RPO game and making decisions on where to place the ball, giving it to the running back or making throws.”
Running back Jarrod Compton (5-foot-10, 185) has carried for 411 yards and reached the end zone five times, wide receiver Noah Bogardus (6-foot-1, 185) has 628 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and punter/kicker Gage Urias (5-foot-10, 165) leads the conference with 12 field goals – the longest from 49 yards – in 17 attempts. Linebacker Chris Thomas (6-foot-3, 210) has patrolled the Buffaloes’ unique three-man front for 60 tackles – 6 ½ for loss – four sacks, two pass breakups and a quarterback hit.
“Their defensive player, who was the preseason Defensive Player of the Year, hasn’t played in three weeks, and I always anticipate him making a comeback the week we show up, for sure,” said Fisk of sophomore linebacker JT Cavender (6-foot, 220), who, like Compton, was named a Player to Watch.