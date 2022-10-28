The Central Washington University football team has back-to-back chances for an NCAA Division II playoff picture rally, the first in a 6 p.m. Lone Star Conference tilt with No. 20 Texas A&M-Kingsville Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium and the next Nov. 5 at No. 2 conference leader Angelo State, which beat Kingsville 34-7 last weekend.
This weekend’s game will air on SWX channels 23.3 in Yakima, 25.3 in Tri-Cities and on Charter Spectrum station 183, and the Wildcats will wear pink accents to honor those affected by cancer.
“I think we’ll embrace the home-field advantage,” said Central coach Chris Fisk, who estimated his Wildcats can probably end Kingsville’s playoff chances with a win where Angelo State could survive a loss, but Fisk hasn’t paid too much attention to the West Region rankings after last weekend’s 35-16 loss at West Texas A&M, in a teleconference Thursday. “I hope Mother Nature takes care of us and makes it nice and cold up here for those Texas boys, and maybe a little wind and rain wouldn’t hurt, either.”
The Wildcats (4-3 overall, 4-2 Lone Star and third in the conference to 8-0, 6-0 Angelo State and 7-1, 5-1 Kingsville) score an average of 25 points to 19 in search of their second playoff appearance in a row and their third since 2017 as the Javelinas, nicknamed for the wild pig-like mammal native to Central and South America, Trinidad and southwest North America, play to a 31-15 spread.
Central won the last meeting 34-10 on the road in 2017, but Kingsville opened the series with wins in 2011, 2012 and 2013. The Wildcats hope to put last weekend’s letdown behind them.
“I felt like we traveled well, I felt like we came out to warm-ups and had the right mental state, our energy was good, and then the game started and, really, I don’t think the score was really indicative of how badly we got beat,” Fisk said. “As things mounted on us and things mounted behind our bench, our kids just mentally checked out, and that’s part of our program: We take a lot of pride in not doing that, and we just didn’t get it done.”
Fisk tried to remind his team that it had come back from deficits like that before, but he didn’t see the grit, fire and determination down 28-0 at halftime as Central gave up too many explosive passes.
“It was a pretty deflating loss,” Fisk said. “That was a big game in the Lone Star Conference, and it took us a few days, for certain, to lick our wounds and get back on our feet again, but we’ve talked about a couple things in our program, our core values and how we want to represent ourselves and how we failed to do that in the game. Really, part of what we talk about how we want to play the game is honoring all the people who came from Central and taking pride in that logo, and we certainly didn’t do that last week, so we want to get that back. No. 2, you’re playing for your senior class, and I can’t think of a better thing than to go 3-0 in these next three games and send that senior class out the right way, regardless of what happens with the conference and regardless of what happens with the playoffs. We owe it to our seniors to make sure that they have the type of ending to their career as we get into these last three.”
Wide receiver Demonte Horton, defensive backs Tristan West, Nate Perkins and Hunter Eckstrom, running back Cameron McKinney, linebackers Brett Accimus and Daeon Hudson, defensive linemen Sonny Fuavai, Kai Gamble, Christian Penny, Sean Gordon and Isaiah Carbajal, and offensive linemen Scottland Vise and Raymond Schalk are this fall’s seniors.
“As you watch the games week by week by week, it ain’t the GNAC anymore,” Fisk said. “We’re playing against some really good teams week in and week out, and you don’t have that scenario where you’re going to play one of the better teams in the country and then you get the next week to kind of recover from that and play somebody else who isn’t quite as good as that: You’re lining up against West Texas, who’s always been good, then you go play Kingsville, who’s a rejuvenated, historically good program, and then you line up against one of the top five teams in the country the next week, and I think our kids aren’t running from that – our kids are embracing it, they’re enjoying not having two, three, four games in there that are blowout type of games.”
Tre’Jon Henderson has rushed for 645 yards and 11 touchdowns, Marcus Cook leads Central receivers with 283 yards and a touchdown, and Jude Mullette has made 8 of 10 field goals with a long of 45 yards.
Darius Morrison, a 6-foot, 3-inch, 190-pound redshirt sophomore wideout of Puyallup, won’t be back this weekend after breaking his hand against Western Oregon Oct. 8 and undergoing surgery the next week, though there’s a slim chance he returns for the regular-season finale at home against Texas Permian Basin Nov. 12.
“When you look at depth issues in any group, you’ve got two options there: To start pulling redshirts on young guys, which we try to avoid at all costs because I think we’ve got a really good young group of receivers that will be coming up next year so we don’t want to do that — we’re trying to work through the personnel that we have, hoping that those guys have a great night on Saturday and make some plays, or B, we run our offense,” Fisk said. “I think the worst thing you can do, when you get into these modes where you’ve got some injuries, you’ve got a quarterback controversy or whatever it is, is to just completely change who you are — that’s when you batten down the hatches, circle the wagons and you just keep grinding on, playing to win and work your plan to succeed.”
Quincy Glasper, who returned last weekend from an undisclosed injury suffered Oct. 1 at Eastern New Mexico, has thrown for 841 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions where Lemming has 562 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, but the Wildcats had not declared their starter before Thursday’s practice.
“After starting the way that we started last week, throwing an interception on the first play, going down and fumbling a snap and then booting the ball, we just felt like, with the way JJ played leading up to that, we needed to make a move there and we couldn’t shoot ourselves in the foot any longer, in that West Texas game, to give ourselves an opportunity to be in it,” Fisk said.
Hudson anchors the defense with 55 tackles — six for loss — three sacks, an interception, a pass breakup, five quarterback hits and a pair of fumble recoveries.
“We’ve been solid against the run all year, and we’ll certainly need to be that,” Fisk said. “They’ve got two of the better tailbacks in the league, they’ve got a really dynamic transfer quarterback from Alaska who played at Sierra College, and they’ve got a lot of junior college transfers, they’ve got a lot of size and speed, very, very long corners, DB and secondary guys, and they’re explosive at receiver and tailback. I know they struggled last week against Angelo, but I don’t think there’s very many teams that haven’t struggled against Angelo this year.”
Javelinas redshirt sophomore quarterback Jacob Cavazos (5-foot-11, 180) has thrown for 1,450 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions, redshirt junior running back Christian Anderson (5-foot-11, 205) has 703 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, sophomore receiver Jason Gaines (5-foot-8, 150) has 353 yards and a touchdown, and redshirt sophomore kicker Gilbert Garza (5-foot-9, 200) has made 7 of 10 field goals with a long of 52 yards.
“We’re pretty confident in our box and our run defense, and I think it will be a good match-up for us,” Fisk said.
Senior defensive back Cory McMahan (5-foot-10, 180) leads with 37 tackles, a pair of interceptions, a breakup and a forced fumble.
Junior wideout Craig Clemons (5-foot-10, 175), with 270 yards and two touchdowns, and senior safety Isaiah Jacobs (6-foot-3, 205), with 24 tackles, three interceptions, four pass breakups, a fumble recovery and two blocked kicks, were named Players to Watch in July.