Marcus Cook (17), Bridger Feldmann (41), Lei-Ben Fesili (56), Jalen Owens (34), Tanner Volk (4), Josiah Cochran (96) and the Central Washington University football team can beat Texas A&M-Kingsville for the second time since 2017 Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium.

The Central Washington University football team has back-to-back chances for an NCAA Division II playoff picture rally, the first in a 6 p.m. Lone Star Conference tilt with No. 20 Texas A&M-Kingsville Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium and the next Nov. 5 at No. 2 conference leader Angelo State, which beat Kingsville 34-7 last weekend.

This weekend’s game will air on SWX channels 23.3 in Yakima, 25.3 in Tri-Cities and on Charter Spectrum station 183, and the Wildcats will wear pink accents to honor those affected by cancer.


