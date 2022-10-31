JJ Lemming, Marcus Cook and the Central Washington University football team came through in the clutch against new Lone Star Conference rival Texas A&M-Kingsville Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium.
Lemming, a 6-foot, 6-inch redshirt junior quarterback of Steilacoom, and Cook, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 170-pound redshirt sophomore wide receiver of Yakima, found each other for a 12-yard go-ahead touchdown pass, which Cook celebrated with swim moves from the right to the left of the end zone, with 29 seconds left in a 23-19 upset of the No. 20 Javelinas before a crowd of 5,058.
"I'm proud of the guys for the grit, from what we've been through over the last three weeks to come out here and beat the No. 20 team in the nation," said Wildcats coach Chris Fisk in a postgame news release.
Central (5-3 overall, 5-2 Lone Star) won its third game in its last five, sent Kingsville (7-2, 5-2) to its second loss in a row and beat the Javelinas for the second time in a row head-to-head since 2017.
Cameron Daniels, a 5-foot, 10-inch, 200-pound redshirt sophomore running back of Seattle, rushed for 130 yards on 22 carries.
"Everyone in that offensive room, all of the coaches had belief in him,” Fisk said. “He's just been improving more and more: I feel like he's finally starting to get back to that potential we saw as a senior."
Lemming started under center to complete nine of 20 passes for 142 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, Cook took the first of his two catches 29 yards for a score, and Jude Mullette made a 27-yard field goal and both extra points.
Tanner Volk led the defense with 12 tackles and a pass breakup, Brett Accimus, Daeon Hudson and Jahleel Breland all followed with nine stops, and Patrick Rogers came down with a pick. Kai Gamble got through for a pair of sacks, and Bridger Feldmann, Tyeson Thomas and Sean Gordon all had one.
Kingsville redshirt sophomore kicker Gilbert Garza’s 22-yard field goal put his side up 3-0 with 9:11 left in the second quarter, but Lemming found Cook for his first trip over the goal line and a 7-3 lead at 7:50.
Kingsville redshirt junior defensive back Amos Coleman returned a Quincy Glasper interception 23 yards for six and a 10-7 lead at 2:46, and Garza struck again from 51 yards to lead 13-7 with 14 seconds to intermission.
Gordon stripped redshirt sophomore quarterback Jacob Cavazos of the ball at the Central 44, Lemming ran a yard for a score to put the Wildcats up 14-13 at 6:08 in the third, and Rogers intercepted Cavazos in the end zone at 3:53.
Graduate running back Toneil Carter punched it in for his own one-yard rushing score and, though the two-point attempt failed, the Javelinas led 19-14 with 9:58 left in the evening.
Josh Flowers returned the kickoff 44 yards to the Central 47, Lemming hit Hunter Eckstrom for 43 yards, and Mullette split the uprights to trail 19-17 at 6:53.
The Wildcats forced a punt and, facing 4th-and-2 from midfield on a drive that began at 5:18, Daniels ran four yards for a first down. On 4th-and-1 at the Javelina 37 with 37 seconds left, Daniels burst 25 yards to the Kingsville 12, and Lemming rolled right where he found Cook for the clincher on the next play.
"I'm just very proud of these guys," Fisk said. "We challenged them after last week. You need to earn the right to wear the Wildcat logo again, and we didn't do the Wildcat logo on our alumni the right way last week. I felt like tonight they earned that back."
Cavazos went 15-of-26 for 136 yards, Carter picked up 91 yards on 19 carries, graduate wideout JT Mackey caught three passes for 41 yards, Garza made two of three field goals and a point after, and junior defensive end Ezrah Thibodeaux made six tackles – one for loss – with a pass breakup and a quarterback hit.
Next for the resilient Wildcats is a tilt at No. 2 Angelo State (9-0, 7-0), which won 24-0 Saturday at Simon Fraser, scheduled for 4 p.m. Nov. 5 in San Angelo, Texas.
The new rival Rams survived Central 14-9 at Tomlinson Stadium in their first-ever meeting Sept. 25, 2021.