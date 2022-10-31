Support Local Journalism


JJ Lemming, Marcus Cook and the Central Washington University football team came through in the clutch against new Lone Star Conference rival Texas A&M-Kingsville Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium.

Lemming, a 6-foot, 6-inch redshirt junior quarterback of Steilacoom, and Cook, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 170-pound redshirt sophomore wide receiver of Yakima, found each other for a 12-yard go-ahead touchdown pass, which Cook celebrated with swim moves from the right to the left of the end zone, with 29 seconds left in a 23-19 upset of the No. 20 Javelinas before a crowd of 5,058.


