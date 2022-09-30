After an open date last weekend, the Central Washington University football team will be Lone Star Conference rival Eastern New Mexico’s Homecoming opponent Saturday at Greyhound Stadium’s Al Whitehead Field in Portales.
Central Washington (2-1 overall, 2-0 Lone Star) and Eastern (1-3, 0-2) are scheduled to kick off festivities at 5 p.m.
It would take nearly 24 hours to drive from Tomlinson Stadium, so the Wildcats, winners of two in a row, have a quicker way.
“We’ll go down Friday morning, so planes, trains and automobiles here in the Lone Star Conference,” Central coach Chris Fisk said in a teleconference Thursday. “We’ll get up and drive over to Seattle in two different shifts and we’ll fly down there to Dallas, then catch a flight into Amarillo, Texas. We’ll camp up in Amarillo, which is kind of a home base for a couple of those games, then it’s a short hour-and-45-minute drive over there day of.”
Wildcats-Greyhounds will air online via lonestarconferencenetwork.com and by internet radio at kselcountry.com.
“The bye week did us good,” Fisk said. “We’ve got a lot of guys dinged up at the line of scrimmage back and ready to go and looking forward to a good outing. I think the enthusiasm and spirit of this group’s been extremely high, and I think they’re just excited to get back out on the football field.”
Central beat Eastern 66-24 in their first-ever meeting last fall in Ellensburg, but the Greyhounds, trying to break a three-game slide after falling 43-10 at Texas A&M-Kingsville Sept. 24, presents defensive road blocks.
“There’s a couple they’ve got listed at 340, but I promise you they’re bigger than 340,” Fisk said. “We’ll have our work cut out for us to run the ball against this squad.”
Isaiah Tate, a 5-foot, 10-inch, 190-pound junior running back who’s rushed for 199 yards and a pair of touchdowns, draws the Wildcats’ focus.
“He’s a talented back, but he’s got a lot of guys in front of him that are working hard making some holes for him,” Fisk said. “If we have the ability to stop the run, we have the ability to make it a long day for him.”
Eastern scores 16 points to 33 allowed per game thus far against teams with an 11-4 aggregate record.
“Statistics lie and liars quote stats, so I don’t really worry about the statistics of any of those games,” Fisk said. “They are a team that’s backed into a corner and, generally, when backed into a corner and trying to salvage your season, you’re going to find a team that’s going to play hard and do everything they can on Homecoming, to boot. We’re coming in there on Homecoming, so we’re expecting the best.”
The Greyhounds won their opener 34-18 Sept. 1 at New Mexico Highlands (1-2) before three tough losses, the first 28-14 against traveling Midwestern State (3-1, 2-0), the next 41-6 at NCAA Division I Tarleton State (3-1) and the latest at Texas A&M-Kingsville (4-0, 2-0).
“They played at home, Midwestern State had to make the trip over there and they had one heck of a storm that night,” Fisk said. “It was windy and raining and there were some elements involved as well, but I think they had Midwestern State: It was a 14-13 ball game at one point well into the third quarter.”
Fisk estimated Eastern’s second-year skipper Tye Hiatt would say his Greyhounds came out flat against Kingsville.
“I think Eastern New Mexico is a much better team than how they performed last weekend,” Fisk said. “They had a long drive — Eastern New Mexico to Corpus Christi is all the way across the great state of Texas, so they had to handle that drive. They didn’t really answer, but I know and our team knows, going to Portales, that we’re going to see a different version of that ball club, and a talented version.”
Central’s day-to-day schedule got a bit tighter as school began Sept. 21, but the Wildcats will return home against Western Oregon Oct. 8 before their own Homecoming set for Oct. 15 against Midwestern State.
“These trips into New Mexico and Texas are a little more challenging, but I think we’ve been fortunate to have some boosters come forward to help donate some really good meals,” Fisk said. “I just use smoke and mirrors, so we’re going to take them to The Big Texan, grab them a steak and a potato, and we promise that at the end of the day so they forget about how tough the travel is throughout the day.”