CWU FB Eastern New Mexico

Daeon Hudson (28), Tanner Volk (4), Jeremy Banks (37), Isaiah Carbajal (99) and the Central Washington University football team head to Lone Star Conference rival Eastern New Mexico this weekend.

 COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

After an open date last weekend, the Central Washington University football team will be Lone Star Conference rival Eastern New Mexico’s Homecoming opponent Saturday at Greyhound Stadium’s Al Whitehead Field in Portales.

Central Washington (2-1 overall, 2-0 Lone Star) and Eastern (1-3, 0-2) are scheduled to kick off festivities at 5 p.m.

