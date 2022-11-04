CWU FB Angelo State

Marcus Cook (17), pictured celebrating his game-winning touchdown against Texas A&M-Kingsville with Scottland Vise (57), is the Central Washington University football team's new leading receiver.

 RICHARD DALTON III / DAILY RECORD file

If last weekend’s upending of No. 20 Texas A&M-Kingsville wasn’t exciting enough, the Central Washington University football team can ruin No. 2 Lone Star Conference leader Angelo State’s perfect season Saturday.

The Wildcats (5-3 overall, 5-2 Lone Star and tied with Kingsville for second behind the Rams after a 23-19 win Oct. 29 at Tomlinson Stadium) have won three of their last five and are up to 10th in Super Region 4 with two regular-season games left.


