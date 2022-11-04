If last weekend’s upending of No. 20 Texas A&M-Kingsville wasn’t exciting enough, the Central Washington University football team can ruin No. 2 Lone Star Conference leader Angelo State’s perfect season Saturday.
The Wildcats (5-3 overall, 5-2 Lone Star and tied with Kingsville for second behind the Rams after a 23-19 win Oct. 29 at Tomlinson Stadium) have won three of their last five and are up to 10th in Super Region 4 with two regular-season games left.
The 4 p.m. kickoff with Angelo State (9-0, 7-0 behind No. 1 Grand Valley but ahead of No. 3 Quachita Baptist and No. 4 Pittsburg State, all 9-0), comes on Senior Night at LeGrand Stadium’s First Community Credit Union Field in San Angelo, Texas, and the contest will air at lonestarconferencenetwork.com.
“Realistically, if we don’t take care of business this week, none of that stuff matters, so it’s just been tunnel vision on Angelo State,” said Central coach Chris Fisk, whose program wants to reach at least the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs for the second year in a row and the third time since 2017, in a teleconference Thursday. “For our seniors and everybody involved in our program, if we go down there and pull off the upset, what a special win for our program. Even if you’re able to do that, then you’ve got to come home against UT Permian Basin. Those guys are such a hot-and-cold team — they’ve taken this team down to the wire, and they went to overtime with Simon Fraser.”
The Rams, unbeaten since their quarterfinal loss Dec. 4, 2021 at Colorado School of Mines, survived the Wildcats 14-9 in their first-ever meeting Sept. 25, 2021 at Tomlinson Stadium, and Angelo State finished Simon Fraser 24-0 last weekend at Blaine High School.
Angelo State wins by a 33-11 average with the Lone Star’s best offense and Division II’s fifth-best defense as 5-foot, 11-inch, 240-pound junior running back and Lone Star Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Nate Omayebu III has scored seven touchdowns with a conference-high 901 yards.
“He’s a really, really big kid, and his backup’s not much smaller,” Fisk said.
Central’s 19 points allowed per outing is third in the conference, and its 25-point scoring average is sixth.
Tanner Volk (6-foot-1, 175), a sophomore safety of Portland, is the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Week after his 12-tackle, 1 1/2-for-loss performance against Kingsville, and he has 60 stops — two in the backfield — two interceptions and five passes broken up this fall after working through a shoulder injury all summer and being a non-contact participant all spring.
“I know, for a safety, his presence in the run game is felt,” Fisk said. “There’s not very many free safeties at any level that you can say that about. When a guy’s getting down there and hitting up run plays like he does, it’s pretty special. His best ability is his leadership, his best ability is to get guys around him to play at a higher level.”
Patrick Rogers (5-foot-11, 190), a redshirt junior defensive back of Tacoma, ties for the conference lead with 11 passes defended as he’s made 30 tackles — one for loss — and intercepted four passes, broken up seven attempts and blocked a kick.
“Any time that you have the ability to play man coverage on the outside receivers – and the defense that we’re going up against this week has that as well – it certainly makes stopping the run easier,” Fisk said. “You don’t have to dedicate an extra person to stopping the pass or at least stopping the deep pass. When you look at Patrick Rogers, I think he’s the best corner in the Lone Star Conference if not one of the best in D-II football, and when you’ve got a guy like that it certainly makes your job a lot easier as a defensive coordinator or a defensive player.”
Daeon Hudson leads the unit with 64 tackles – seven for loss – three sacks, an interception, a pass breakup and a tie for the conference fumble recovery lead with two.
Quincy Glasper has thrown for 841 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions as JJ Lemming has thrown for 704 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.
“We’ll roll JJ out there and use Quincy in situational work,” said Fisk after they split time under center last weekend.
Tre’Jon Henderson, who leads the conference with 107.5 rushing yards and 120 all-purpose yards per game on the way to 687 yards and a Lone Star-high 11 touchdowns on the ground, was a surprise scratch last weekend, so
Cam Daniels (5-foot-10, 200), a redshirt sophomore running back of Seattle, came in for 130 yards on 22 carries.
“He was just banged up,” Fisk said. “It’s kind of been a long season, he’s had a lot of carries and he’s carried the load for us. Just kind of knowing – not that we overlooked or didn’t think that Kingsville was worthy of Tre’Jon playing – if we can get through the Kingsville game without him, we would need both of those guys to carry the rock this week against the No. 2 team in the country.”
Fisk said now Daniels can do it in back-to-back weekends.
“Tanner Volk, who’s having a heck of a season too, came up after the game and grabbed the game ball out of my hand and asked if he could present it to Cam Daniels, which I thought was cool — I’ve never had a player do that.”
Marcus Cook (6-foot-1, 170), a redshirt sophomore wideout of AC Davis High in Yakima, has become Central’s top receiver with 324 yards and three touchdowns as Darius Morrison (268 yards and three touchdowns), whose return against Permian Basin is hopeful, recovers from surgery on a broken hand.
Jude Mullette has made nine of 11 field goals with a long of 45 yards.
For Angelo State, senior quarterback Zach Bronkhorst (6-foot-3, 225) has thrown for 2,107 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, graduate wideout Noah Massey (6-foot-4, 230) is his favorite receiver with 473 yards and three touchdowns, and graduate kicker Asa Fuller (6-foot-1, 235) is 12-of-21 on field goals with a long of 46 yards.
“As you look at the numbers, their offense is clicking very well this year,” Fisk said. “Their quarterback has stayed healthy, which has been a huge key for them. They’ve always been able to run the ball well. We, offensively, are kind of dealing through some injuries and dealing through some dropped passes at times, so if we can put everything together this week, I feel good about it being that type of game: I feel like they’re built the same way, they play really good defense and they run the ball, so I think it’s going to be one of those games that has the ability to be over in a couple hours.”
Rams redshirt freshman defensive back Eric Rascoe (6-foot-1, 203) leads with 57 tackles — four for loss — 2 1/2 sacks, an interception, two passes broken up and two quarterback hits.
Junior outside linebacker Daron Allman (6-foot-1, 230) was named a Preseason Defensive Player to Watch on the way to 47 stops and a conference lead-tying 10 ½ for loss with seven sacks, an interception, two quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a recovery thus far. Redshirt freshman defensive back Andrew Pitts (5-foot-9, 156) ties for the conference lead with six interceptions, two for scores.