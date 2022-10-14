Completions are vital in the Central Washington University football team’s homecoming contest with returning Lone Star Conference champion Midwestern State (Wichita Falls, Texas) Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium.
JJ Lemming, a 6-foot, 6-inch, 220-pound redshirt junior quarterback of Steilacoom, finished the Wildcats’ 40-7 win Sept. 17 at Simon Fraser and completed 18 of 31 passes for 167 yards, a touchdown and an interception in last weekend’s 16-14 home loss to Western Oregon as Quincy Glasper was sidelined with an undisclosed injury suffered Oct. 1 at Eastern New Mexico.
“We failed, I think, obviously, to execute in our passing game,” Central Washington coach Chris Fisk said in a teleconference Thursday. “I thought our quarterback, JJ Lemming, coming in for an injured Quincy Glasper, did everything he can do to put us in the right position to win that football game: He had a couple plays he wishes he could take back, but it really didn’t end up causing us to give up points with plays we thought were negative. We had, I think, seven dropped balls that tallied over 120 yards and what we estimated as maybe two touchdowns.”
Fisk also said that there is no quarterback controversy, that Glasper will be back under center when he’s ready, and that there will be yet-undisclosed Wildcats suspended for one to two games, respectively, after broadcast and personal cameras caught multiple angles of the postgame altercation with Western Oregon.
“One man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity, and it’s a next-man-up mentality,” Fisk said. “There’s no other way to do it: The only other way to do it is to palms-up the situation and blame yourself for losses or blame injuries for losses, and we’re just not about that here.”
The Wildcats (3-2 overall, 3-1 Lone Star and third in the conference to 6-0, 4-0 Angelo State and 6-0, 4-0 Texas A&M-Kingsville) are eager to avoid back-to-back losses in a 6 p.m. kickoff set to air on SWX channels 23.3 (Yakima) and 25.3 (Tri-Cities) and Charter Spectrum station 183 after the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade of Joint Base Lewis McChord performs a pregame flyover.
Central scores 29 points to 18 allowed per game and outgains the opposition 376-323 as Tre’Jon Henderson has 570 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, Lemming has thrown for 209 yards, a touchdown and an interception, Darius Morrison leads the receiving corps with 268 yards and three touchdowns, and Jude Mullette has made six of seven field goals.
Daeon Hudson anchors the defense with 42 tackles – six for loss – three sacks, an interception, a pass breakup, five quarterback hits and a fumble recovery as Patrick Rogers has three picks, seven pass breakups and a blocked field goal.
The Mustangs (3-3, 2-2 after a 38-26 home loss to West Texas A&M Oct. 8), led by 22nd-year coach Bill Maskill whose 160 wins with Midwestern State approach Ron Harms’ Lone Star-record 172 with Kingsville (1979-99), score an average of 36 points to 27 allowed as they outgain opponents 434-398 thus far.
“They’ve got a team, very much like what we saw a week ago,” Fisk said. “We knew the team coming in wasn’t reflective of the record that they had. We knew Western Oregon was a capable football team, and they proved that.”
Junior quarterback Neiko Hollins, (6-foot-3, 212) has thrown for 721 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions, redshirt freshman running back Devin Cross (5-foot-7, 171) has 547 ground yards and three scores, junior wide receiver Ja’Marzeyea Arvie (5-foot-6, 175) has gone 194 yards and scored twice through the air, and sophomore kicker Ritse Vaes (6-foot-2, 155) is 6-for-7 on field goals.
Senior linebacker Justin Guillory (6-foot-2, 227) has made 32 stops – one for loss – with a pick, a pass breakup and a quarterback hit.
Wideout Kylan Harrison (6-foot-1, 193), who has 203 receiving yards and a touchdown, and defensive end Melik Owens (6-foot-2, 220), with 19 tackles — five for loss — a sack, an interception and five quarterback hits, were named offensive and defensive preseason Players to Watch, respectively, in July.
“They run the football, number one,” Fisk said. “They’re similar to, in their structure, what we saw against Ferris State: They’ve got two really big quarterbacks, physical quarterbacks, guys who can run the football, they get the ball out quick and they’ve got an excellent offensive line, so you’ve got to take all those things. They don’t just sit back there and drop-back pass 35 times a game where you get to go attack the same launch point over and over again, they do a nice job of moving the quarterback around, running the quarterback around and trying to stay in phase with the sticks for four yards on first down to get themselves a good second-and-medium and short third-down situation. It’s not a Mike Leach air raid type of offense, it’s a Cam Newton quarterback run type of offense.”