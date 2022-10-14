JJ Lemming

JJ Lemming and the Central Washington University football team welcome returning Lone Star Conference champion Midwestern State Saturday.

 COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Completions are vital in the Central Washington University football team’s homecoming contest with returning Lone Star Conference champion Midwestern State (Wichita Falls, Texas) Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium.

JJ Lemming, a 6-foot, 6-inch, 220-pound redshirt junior quarterback of Steilacoom, finished the Wildcats’ 40-7 win Sept. 17 at Simon Fraser and completed 18 of 31 passes for 167 yards, a touchdown and an interception in last weekend’s 16-14 home loss to Western Oregon as Quincy Glasper was sidelined with an undisclosed injury suffered Oct. 1 at Eastern New Mexico.

Tags

Recommended for you