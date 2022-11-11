CWU FB

Brett Accimus (27) is one of 14 Central Washington University football Wildcats to be honored on Senior Day against Texas Permian Basin Saturday.

 RICHARD DALTON III / DAILY RECORD FILE

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Central Washington University football team will celebrate 14 seniors in its regular-season home finale, its first-time meeting with new Lone Star Conference rival Texas Permian Basin and a Military Appreciation Game Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium.

The Wildcats (5-4 overall, 5-3 Lone Star) — paying tribute to offensive linemen Scottland Vise and Raymond Schalk, running back Cam McKinney, wide receivers Demonte Horton and Hunter Eckstrom, defensive linemen Sonny Fuavai, Kai Gamble, Christian Penny, Sean Gordon and Isaiah Carbajal, linebackers Brett Accimus and Daeon Hudson and cornerbacks Tristan West and Nate Perkins — take on the Falcons (5-5, 4-4) in a 1 p.m. kickoff.


Tags

Recommended for you