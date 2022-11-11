The Central Washington University football team will celebrate 14 seniors in its regular-season home finale, its first-time meeting with new Lone Star Conference rival Texas Permian Basin and a Military Appreciation Game Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium.
The Wildcats (5-4 overall, 5-3 Lone Star) — paying tribute to offensive linemen Scottland Vise and Raymond Schalk, running back Cam McKinney, wide receivers Demonte Horton and Hunter Eckstrom, defensive linemen Sonny Fuavai, Kai Gamble, Christian Penny, Sean Gordon and Isaiah Carbajal, linebackers Brett Accimus and Daeon Hudson and cornerbacks Tristan West and Nate Perkins — take on the Falcons (5-5, 4-4) in a 1 p.m. kickoff.
“The emotions leading up to it are awesome,” said Central coach Chris Fisk in a teleconference Thursday, which was also the United States Marine Corps’ 247th birthday. “You’re looking forward to the game, you’re looking forward to trying to give them a great experience in their last game. Tonight after practice we’ll take all the seniors down to The Tav here in Ellensburg for a Tav Burger and a Super Mother with all the fixins, and that’s a fun night for us as coaches: We get to hear some of their stories and what they loved about being here. Tomorrow night after practice we’ll do a ceremony we call The Burning of the Shoes where the seniors get to address their teammates one last time and leave the program in a better place than they found it, then we go out there and we burn their practice cleats. It’s kind of a symbolic thing, but it’s just so much fun to watch those guys as it leads up to the game.”
The contest, with free admission for anyone with a military or veteran ID, will air on SWX 23.3 in Yakima, 25.3 in Tri-Cities and Charter Spectrum 183.
“We enjoy a lot of the luxuries that we have and the ability to coach this wonderful game because of their sacrifices, and we sure do appreciate all of the veterans,” Fisk said. “My family’s got a lot of them.”
The Wildcats are out for their third win in their last five games after a 22-12 loss at No. 2 Angelo State Nov. 5 in San Angelo, Texas, while Permian Basin, fresh from beating Western New Mexico 37-14 the same evening in Odessa, is out for its fourth in its last six.
“We really did a lot of research on these guys and their beginnings,” Fisk said. “I think they’re in their seventh year as a program, kind of a startup program with history and the same head coach the entire time. He started up the program and has built this thing from scratch, but if you ever go study football in the Odessa-Permian-Midland area of Texas, there’s a lot of pride in football down there, there’s a lot of pride in what they do, and you can see that on film. This is a program that’s steadily climbing and better every single year, and it’s playing with some of the best programs in the country.”
Central scores 23 points to 19 allowed per game as Tre’Jon Henderson leads with 699 rushing yards and a conference-high 11 touchdowns. JJ Lemming has thrown for 843 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions where Quincy Glasper has 841 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions, Marcus Cook is the Wildcats’ top receiver with 342 yards, three touchdowns and a conference-high 18 yards per catch, and Jude Mullette has made nine of 11 field goals with a long of 45 yards.
Daeon Hudson anchors the defense with 74 tackles — eight for loss — three sacks, an interception, a pass breakup, six quarterback hits and a conference lead-tying two fumbles recovered. Gamble (32 stops — nine for loss — a pass breakup and three quarterback hits) has 4 1/2 sacks, and Patrick Rogers (36 tackles — one for loss — four interceptions, eight pass breakups and a blocked point-after attempt) leads the conference with 12 passes defended.
The Falcons score and allow 25 points per contest as sophomore quarterback Dylan Graham (6-2, 190) has thrown for 1,859 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Senior wide receiver MJ Link (6-foot, 180), named a Preseason Offensive Player to Watch in July, has gone 764 yards for a conference-high nine touchdowns through the air, redshirt freshman Kory Harris (5-foot-11, 200) has covered 406 yards for two touchdowns on the ground, and sophomore kicker Carson Roberts (6-foot-1, 165) is 7-of-9 on field goals with a long of 41 yards.
Junior linebacker Hayden Kelly (5-foot-11, 220) has with 79 tackles — 9 1/2 for loss — 3 1/2 sacks, an interception, three pass breakups, seven quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered. Senior defensive back D’Ondre Robinson (5-foot-10, 190), named a Preseason Defensive Player to Watch, has 65 stops – 10 for loss – 4 1/2 sacks and a pass breakup.
“It’s a special senior class for me because, personally, I recruited Kai Gamble and Isaiah Carbajal,” said Fisk of the respective Camas and Vancouver natives. “That was my recruiting area when I first got here, and those guys were in my first signing class when I was an assistant here at Central. To watch it come full-circle with guys like that, the Chris Pennys and Daeon Hudsons, and Scottland Vise and Raymond Schalk, who came in as freshmen, I’ve been on a six-year journey with those two. To watch those two come in from really not knowing how to tie their cleats to Scottland being who I think is maybe the best offensive lineman in the Lone Star, I just think it’s a special class that way, and it’s really special because at Central we have a lot of fourth-year players.”