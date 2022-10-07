It’s time for the Central Washington University football team to reunite with its student section and band in Lone Star Conference action against former Great Northwest Athletic Conference neighbor Western Oregon Saturday.
The Wildcats (3-1 overall, 3-0 Lone Star and tied with 5-0, 3-0 Angelo State and 5-0, 3-0 Texas A&M-Kingsville for the conference lead), return to Tomlinson Stadium on a three-game win streak after spending three of their first four weeks in Big Falls, Michigan, Burnaby, British Columbia. and Portales, New Mexico.
“Toughness is something that we start working on in January in our program through winter conditioning, not just physical toughness but mental toughness,” said Central coach Chris Fisk in a teleconference Thursday as Nicholson Pavilion renovation is on pace for completion in Sept. 2023. “Our guys have kind of bounced around locker rooms, they’ve had three road trips with two of the road trips being long road trips, so I’ve been really proud in this stretch, going 3-1 with our only loss being to the No. 1 team in the country.”
The Wildcats will spend four of their next six weekends in Ellensburg, the first against the Wolves (1-4. 0-3 on a three-game slide after a 30-7 home loss to Angelo State Oct. 1) scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff to air on channel 23.3 in Yakima, 25.3 in Tri-Cities and Charter Spectrum 183. The second will be homecoming against Midwestern State Oct. 15, the third comes against Kingsville Oct. 29 and the last is the regular-season finale and first-time meeting with Texas Permian Basin Nov. 12.
“It’s always nice to get home,” Fisk said. “Coach Picha always says, ‘There’s good and bad in both,’ all the time, so being on the road’s fun: It’s just you and your guys and this enormous challenge of silencing another team’s crowd, but Tomlinson Stadium’s special. You get those students out there, you get that band out there rocking our local fans when that place is full and you get Alumni Plaza rocking, everybody’s on the fence line and everybody’s in the stands and the band’s going, it’s a great place to play. I know our kids are looking forward to playing in front of the home crowd, and sleeping in our own beds is going to be a nice change of pace.”
The Wildcats have beaten Western three times in a row by a 47-25 average and in nine of the last 10, and can improve to 47-21 in the all-time series after the CWU Alumni Association hosts family tailgating, music and vendors for the first time since school began Sept. 21.
The Iñiguez family, as five of Santiago Iñiguez and Guadalupe Rodriguez’s 11 college-graduating children are Central alumni, awarded the first Iñiguez Family Endowed Scholarship for “Latinx students who demonstrate financial need, with a preference for first-generation Mexican-American students” to redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Carbajal of Vancouver, and enjoys a reunion it calls Guy’s Weekend to support it.
“It’s a great weekend for those guys coming back, and they do some golf in the afternoon and tailgate a little bit and enjoy the game,” Central director of athletics Dennis Francois said. “Next weekend, of course, is homecoming, and that’s going to be a big one, but this weekend is really exciting because the students are back, the band’s back, and all the things that make Tomlinson Stadium pretty exciting.”
The Wildcats score an average of 32 points against 18 allowed and outgain adversaries 400-312.
Patrick Rogers (15 tackles – one for loss – and six pass breakups in seven passes defended to lead the conference), Jeremy Banks (12 stops, three breakups) and Tanner Volk (26 tackles and two breakups) have split three of Central’s four interceptions in the secondary coached by graduate assistant coach Donte Hamilton. Daeon Hudson (33 tackles – 4 ½ for loss – three sacks, three quarterback hits and a fumble recovery), a redshirt senior linebacker who began his Central career in the secondary, has the other.
“One of the hardest things, I think, to do is coach guys that you played with,” Fisk said.
“It just is. There’s a lot of reasons why, but Donte’s really done a great job for us in our nickel packages and getting those players ready to go, and then he still has the ability to provide us with some leadership through his efforts as a coach. He’s our warm-up coach, he gets the energy and the juices flowing like he did when he was a player. I think with those young coaches — we have a number of them on our staff between him and JoJo Hillel, who played receiver for us last year, Chris Schlichting coming over from Eastern Washington —‚ those guys are all at that age group where they just got done playing, and I think that’s a great sounding board for players on our team, to be able to go talk about things with those guys that, maybe, an old guy like me or Coach Picha can’t relate to because we’ve been out of the game as a player.”
Tre’Jon Henderson, a 6-foot, redshirt sophomore running back of Fort Worth, Texas, is the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the second time after rushing for 152 yards and three touchdowns at Eastern New Mexico, and he’s gone 464 yards for a conference-high eight scores in three games.
“The culture here started with Coach Shoemaker when he took the program over and brought myself and Scott Power, Nate Johnson and Coach Picha,” Fisk said. “We were all on that staff together, and I think the culture started there. When I took over, I put my spins on what I think culture is, and that work really started in 2019. Culture’s definitely not something that’s built in a year, or sometimes even two years: It takes a long time to get kids to believe in the culture, and I think, hopefully, between this year and last year we’re seeing the fruits of those labors.”
Quincy Glasper has thrown for 822 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions, and he’s run for 96 yards to reach the end zone four more times.
“You definitely have to pick what you want to defend,” Fisk said. “You can load the box and try to defend the run, you can get guys set up to play the quarterback in the run game or you can play the pass. You kind of saw all phases of that happen against Eastern New Mexico: We were able to throw the ball very efficiently with a lot of explosive plays against those guys in the passing game. Marcus Cook took one to the house from a long ways out, and Demonte Horton and Darius Morrison all had a really explosive game with lots of deep passes, and a lot of that stems from what Tre’Jon and Q can do in the run game. Allowing those guys to be one-on-one with a lot of space, that’s really proven to be a good formula.”
Morrison leads Wildcat receivers with 240 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Jude Mullette has made six of seven field goals, and Brett Accimus is Central’s top tackler with 35 stops — three for loss — a sack and a fumble recovery.
“Brett was that player last year, as well, but we had Donte and Daeon, and Brett came in and subbed in and out,” Fisk said.
Western, despite outgaining opponents by a 347-314 average in all, scores on the short side of a 29-22 margin.
“They’ve got a stingy defense,” Fisk said. “Their offense has gone through some struggles this season — I think that’s documented well in the statistics, but they’ve been traditionally very good on defense, and Coach Ferguson coordinates the defense and does a good job: He’s got you guessing and doing a bunch of different things and making it tough up front on you, but we’ve definitely got to deal with a tough defensive front and we’ve got to stop the rushing attack.”
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Gannon Winker (6-foot-6, 215) of Bainbridge Island has thrown for 1,138 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.
“He’s a big, tall, pocket type of guy and their backup guy’s a short, fast guy, so it’s really a unique situation, just like a week ago, where you’ve got to get yourself ready to defend all the quarterback runs and scrambles and those types of things like we saw a week ago,” Fisk said. “I think we gave up a little over 200 yards, but almost 100 yards came from quarterback scrambles on third-and-long.”
Redshirt senior running back Omari Dixon-Land (5-foot-11, 185), named a Lone Star Conference Football Preseason Offensive Player to Watch in July, leads the conference with 487 rushing yards as he’s scored four times. He eclipsed the 3,172-yard school rushing yards record set by Tanner Volk’s father, Bill, as his career total reached 3,236 last weekend.
“You’ve got to deal with that first and foremost,” Fisk said.
Redshirt senior wide receiver Thomas Wright (6-foot-6, 195) has gone 317 yards through the air, redshirt junior wideout Damon Hickok (6-foot-1, 190) has covered 298 yards, both have reached the end zone twice, and sophomore kicker Danny Cossette (5-foot-11, 175) has converted three of seven field goals.
Senior linebacker Jaylin Parnell (6-foot, 215) of Medford, Ore., has 42 tackles — seven in the backfield — leads the conference with six sacks and has an interception, a breakup, a quarterback hit and a blocked kick after becoming a Preseason Defensive Player to Watch.
“I spent a lot of time in Medford, so I knew his family well and his parents,” Fisk said. “We wanted him here at Central Washington but couldn’t get it done, and I’ve seen him for four years now. This isn’t the first time Parnell’s done this: He’s been a playmaker for those guys for the last three years and he’s a great young man, but he’s all over the field. They’ve got him in a bunch of different spots, he’s rushing from the outside and the inside, he’s playing middle linebacker, outside linebacker. I’ve seen him put himself on the nose guard position with his hand on the ground, too.”