Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Darius Morrison and the Central Washington University football team will play four of their six remaining regular-season games at Tomlinson Stadium.

It’s time for the Central Washington University football team to reunite with its student section and band in Lone Star Conference action against former Great Northwest Athletic Conference neighbor Western Oregon Saturday.

The Wildcats (3-1 overall, 3-0 Lone Star and tied with 5-0, 3-0 Angelo State and 5-0, 3-0 Texas A&M-Kingsville for the conference lead), return to Tomlinson Stadium on a three-game win streak after spending three of their first four weeks in Big Falls, Michigan, Burnaby, British Columbia. and Portales, New Mexico.

