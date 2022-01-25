The Wildcat basketball men are all the way up to first in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference race.
Central Washington jumped from fourth place to front line with an 84-61 defeat of Simon Fraser in front of 266 spectators Tuesday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg, and can sweep the season series in the rematch scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in Burnaby, B.C., which will air on the Simon Fraser University Athletics YouTube page.
The Dogs (8-5, 3-2) have not beaten the Wildcats (10-3 overall, 4-2 GNAC) in 11 attempts at Nicholson Pavilion since 2011, and fell to fourth behind Central, Saint Martin's (11-4, 4-2) and Alaska Anchorage (7-3, 2-1).
"It's not going to be easy," said coach Brandon Rinta, whose Wildcats can also improve to 19-4 against Simon Fraser in a home-and-away created after COVID-19 protocol and inclement weather froze the Jan. 1 opener. "They're going to have a bad taste in their mouth, and they're probably going to look at making a few adjustments. We're going to have to play better up there in order to have success."
Central got the better of 7-foot, 225-pound senior forward Julian Roche and the Dogs for its sixth win in seven games and its widest win since it started the streak 82-60 at home against Division III Pacific Lutheran Dec. 11, 2021.
Roche, ninth in conference scoring with 15 points per game, ended up with eight points on 3-of-7 shooting and 2-for-3 from downtown, five rebounds and an assist as the Wildcats outscored Simon Fraser 48-32 in the paint.
Xavier Smith led all scorers with 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting and 2-for-4 from 3-point range with four rebounds, three blocks and an assist, and remains third in GNAC scoring with an 18.6-point average behind Alaska Fairbanks senior guard Shadeed Shabazz (20.8) and Western Oregon junior guard Cameron Cranston (19.4).
Marqus Gilson (12th in conference scoring) followed with 17 points, David Thompson (eighth) came through for 16, and Matt Poquette (25th) nearly had a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.
"Marqus did a really good job," said Rinta after Gilson's 6-of-7 shooting, 5-of-6 free throw effort with three rebounds and a pair of assists. "He's a very good player: He has improved so much from two years ago because he's moving so much better. It's a little scary when you've got a seven-footer knocking down threes — he knocked down a couple of them tonight — but Marqus did a really good job on him, just not letting him get position and working to keep him off the glass."
Dogs sophomore point guard David Penney and junior guard Wilfried Balata both played to 13 points each as the Wildcats outshot Simon Fraser .557-.386 from the field and .857-.647 from the free throw line.
The Dogs won the second-chance points battle 16-5 and outplayed Central 20-16 off the bench, but the Wildcats outscored them 30-7 off of 22 forced turnovers and 12-6 on fast breaks.
"We were in a good rhythm in the first half, but I think it was in the second half there where we really were able to find a rhythm offensively," Rinta said. "Matt, Marqus, David Thompson and Xavier Smith played really well there. We did a good job of sharing the basketball and working it inside-out and finding great shots offensively. I'd prefer to start with the defense because that was one of our better efforts of the year."
Central is unbeaten through five home games and is at its best through 13 games since it started 10-3, 5-2, finished 14-12 and missed the postseason in 2016-17.
The Wildcats will finish the jam-packed week in a contest at Western Washington (ninth at 8-6, 1-3 before it hosts fifth-place Northwest Nazarene Thursday, but 27-11 against Central since 2002) set for 7 p.m. Saturday in Bellingham.
"We're looking forward to playing some basketball, and because of what has happened over the last three weeks, we're just going to be stringing them together, Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday-Tuesday-Thursday here with at least this stretch," Rinta said. "We're gonna try to find a way to rest in between, and I think it's going to be the teams that can continually find the energy and the effort night after night, because there's going to be a lot of games played here over the next five weeks — hopefully, that's the goal — and I think we're getting to the point where we're going to be able to string some games together."
CENTRAL WASHINGTON 84, SIMON FRASER 61
SFU 26 35 — 61
CWU 38 46 — 84
SCORING — SFU (8-5, 3-2): David Penney 13, Wilfried Balata 13, Julian Roche 8, Jordan Lyons 6, Josiah Mastandrea 6, Hunter Cruz-Dumont 4, Jahmal Wright 4, Drew Bryson 3, Elliot Dimaculangan 2, Jovan Rai 2. 3-pointers — 6 (Roche 2, Mastandrea 2, Bryson, Penney). Totals 22 11-17 61. Central Washington (10-3, 4-2): Xavier Smith 20, Marqus Gilson 17, David Thompson 16, Matt Poquette 10, Colby Gennett 5, Micah Pollard 4, David Lindgren 4, Isaiah Banks 2, Amari Stafford 2, Mitch Brizee 2, CJ Hyder 2. 3-pointers — 4 (Smith 2, Gennett, Lindgren). Totals 34 12-14 84.