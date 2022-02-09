Four Wildcat basketball men scored in double digits against Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Western Washington Tuesday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg, but the Vikings held on 97-86.
Xavier Smith, David Thompson, Matt Poquette and Amari Stafford led Central Washington (12-6 overall, 6-5 GNAC) with 19, 17, 15 and 13 respective points, but Western Washington (12-8, 5-5) won the rebounding battle 46-23 for 16 second-chance points to the Wildcats’ four.
Central outperformed the Vikings 13-9 off of turnovers and 18-11 in fast break points but could not avoid a season sweep after Western took the first contest 90-88 Jan. 29 in Bellingham.
Vikings Washington sophomore guard D’Angelo Minnis led all scorers with 26 points.
Next for the Wildcats, fourth in the GNAC behind 11-5, 6-3 Alaska Anchorage, 14-6, 7-4 Saint Martin’s and 13-8, 6-4 Seattle Pacific, is a home game against Alaska Fairbanks (ninth, 7-10, 4-7) scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Nicholson Pavilion.
The Nanooks survived the first meeting this winter 97-95 Jan. 15 in Fairbanks, though Central leads the series 24-13 since 2003.
WESTERN WASHINGTON 97, CENTRAL WASHINGTON 86
Tuesday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg
WWU 44 53 — 97
CWU 37 49 — 86
SCORING — Western Washington (12-8, 5-5): D’Angelo Minnis 26, Jalen Green 21, Daniel Hornbuckle 14, Luke Lovelady 10, Lucas Holden 9, RJ Secrest 6, Dakota Ayala 6, Kai Johnson 3, Nic Welp 2. 3-pointers — 10 (Minnis 4, Holden 3, Green, Hornbuckle, Johnson). Totals 40 7-8 97. Central Washington (12-6, 6-5): Xavier Smith 19, David Thompson 17, Matt Poquette 15, Amari Stafford 13, Marqus Gilson 7, Colby Gennett 6, Isaiah Banks 4, Kyson Rose 3, Lewis Pope 2. 3-pointers — 9 (Stafford 3, Thompson 2, Smith 2, Rose, Gennett). Totals 34 9-13 86.