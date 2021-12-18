Central Washington men’s Monday basketball game against Bushnell Food Drive + Dollar Day By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Dec 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This holiday season, Central Washington University Athletics brings affordable family entertainment in support of a tremendous cause.The Wildcats announce CWU Dining Services-sponsored promotions for Monday’s men’s basketball Food Drive + Dollar Day home game scheduled for 7 p.m. against the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Bushnell University.Specials include free general-admission entry for fans who donate canned food items and, for those without a canned food item, general admission tickets are $1, down from $10 for adults and $5 for kids grades K-12.Fans will also be treated to $1 concessions, and a family of four — two adults and two kids grades K-12 — can attend Monday’s game and enjoy two concession items each for as little as $8 with a canned food donation. Donated canned food items will be delivered to the Kittitas County Friends in Service to Humanity Food Bank.For the past 50 years, FISH has been the resource for food and help to anyone in Kittitas County hungry and in need of a friend.Since 1971, FISH is a collaboration of available resources to assure no one in Kittitas County goes to bed hungry and anyone has the opportunity to improve their quality of life. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jake McNeal Author email Follow Jake McNeal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRent, utility assistance available to those with disabilitiesCollision takes out bridge at Elk MeadowsDec. 15 blotter: Man arrested on 18 countsOfficer Santa: Annual Shop with Cop and Firefighter serves Christmas joySheriff's Office retains presence at Elk Meadows after bridge is destroyedDec. 13 blotter: Vehicle prowls, catalytic converter theftsNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonBoard of County Commissioners votes 2-1 to move forward with mental health sales taxDec. 16 blotter: Returned with puppy and a shotgunCity looking into making Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues a pedestrian only zone Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter