This holiday season, Central Washington University Athletics brings affordable family entertainment in support of a tremendous cause.

The Wildcats announce CWU Dining Services-sponsored promotions for Monday’s men’s basketball Food Drive + Dollar Day home game scheduled for 7 p.m. against the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Bushnell University.

Specials include free general-admission entry for fans who donate canned food items and, for those without a canned food item, general admission tickets are $1, down from $10 for adults and $5 for kids grades K-12.

Fans will also be treated to $1 concessions, and a family of four — two adults and two kids grades K-12 — can attend Monday’s game and enjoy two concession items each for as little as $8 with a canned food donation.

Donated canned food items will be delivered to the Kittitas County Friends in Service to Humanity Food Bank.

For the past 50 years, FISH has been the resource for food and help to anyone in Kittitas County hungry and in need of a friend.

Since 1971, FISH is a collaboration of available resources to assure no one in Kittitas County goes to bed hungry and anyone has the opportunity to improve their quality of life.

