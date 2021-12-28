Support Local Journalism


Wildcat men's basketball will be back in 2022.

Central Washington's home games against Great Northwest Athletic Conference rivals Western Washington and Simon Fraser scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, respectively, at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg have been postponed due to health and safety protocols involving the Western Washington and Simon Fraser programs, and no makeup dates have been announced.

The Wildcats (7-2 overall, 1-1 GNAC) are to open the new year at home against Northwest Nazarene (3-4, 1-1), which beat Central in their last meeting March 6 at Nicholson Pavilion but from which the Wildcats have taken 27 head-to-head in 41 tries since 2002, at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 8.

The contest will air on the CWU Athletics YouTube page.

Fans with tickets to Thursday or Saturday's game will be able to use them at the rescheduled games once the dates are determined. For any further ticket related questions, please contact Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs Josh Wetzler at josh.wetzler@cwu.edu or 509-963-3290.

The Department of Athletics, as well as the men's and women's basketball programs, will continue to follow local and regional health authorities' recommendations.

