Central Washington men's games against Western Washington, Simon Fraser postponed By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Dec 28, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wildcat men's basketball will be back in 2022.Central Washington's home games against Great Northwest Athletic Conference rivals Western Washington and Simon Fraser scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, respectively, at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg have been postponed due to health and safety protocols involving the Western Washington and Simon Fraser programs, and no makeup dates have been announced.The Wildcats (7-2 overall, 1-1 GNAC) are to open the new year at home against Northwest Nazarene (3-4, 1-1), which beat Central in their last meeting March 6 at Nicholson Pavilion but from which the Wildcats have taken 27 head-to-head in 41 tries since 2002, at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 8. The contest will air on the CWU Athletics YouTube page.Fans with tickets to Thursday or Saturday's game will be able to use them at the rescheduled games once the dates are determined. For any further ticket related questions, please contact Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs Josh Wetzler at josh.wetzler@cwu.edu or 509-963-3290.The Department of Athletics, as well as the men's and women's basketball programs, will continue to follow local and regional health authorities' recommendations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jake McNeal Author email Follow Jake McNeal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesWSDOT crews face constant winter challenges with shifting pass conditionsTensions between city and school district over safety issues at Ida Nason-Aronica Elementary continueGarey Williams was a great musician, but better manTOP 10- No. 8- Extreme heat wave grips county in JuneEllensburg boys' basketball will see Lynden, Cle Elum-Roslyn at Wilbur-Ellis SunDome ShootoutDec. 21 blotter: Stolen agateSuspect arrested for numerous burglariesGravis Law, PLLC Celebrates Top Positioning on 6th Annual Law Firm 500 Award List of Fastest Growing Law Firms in USDec. 20 blotter: Forklift joyrideThumbs: Down to parents who drive kids to school Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter