After an 8-1 regular season, the No. 1 Central Washington University men's rugby team enters the D1A quarterfinals against fourth-seeded Brigham Young on Saturday, according to a news release.

Kickoff with the Cougars (6-1) — the only side to beat the Wildcats in 2023 — is scheduled for noon at Tomlinson Stadium. The winner will face the winner of second-seed St. Mary's/third-seed Cal in the April 22 semifinals, at a time to be determined. The championship game is set for May 7.


