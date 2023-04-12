After an 8-1 regular season, the No. 1 Central Washington University men's rugby team enters the D1A quarterfinals against fourth-seeded Brigham Young on Saturday, according to a news release.
Kickoff with the Cougars (6-1) — the only side to beat the Wildcats in 2023 — is scheduled for noon at Tomlinson Stadium. The winner will face the winner of second-seed St. Mary's/third-seed Cal in the April 22 semifinals, at a time to be determined. The championship game is set for May 7.
"After a few weeks of training hard, we are excited that the playoffs are here and the new challenges they will present," Central coach Todd Thornley said. "BYU are a very impressive side that will require us to be at our best on Saturday. If we can focus on doing the little things really well and working hard for each other then we will have a chance.
"We cannot wait to play this massive clash at home in front of our friends, family, and fans."
The Wildcats lead the College Rugby Association of America's West Region with their highest ranking in history, but BYU upset Central 24-23 on the strength of multiple disallowed Wildcat tries in the final minutes March 18.
BYU defeated No. 5 seed Arizona 71-33 in the first round April 8 in Provo, and is 9-1-1 against Central since 2015.