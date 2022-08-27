...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Central Washington University senior Meredith Massey.
COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS
The Central Washington University’s men’s and women’s cross country teams are respective fifth and ninth in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Cross Country Preseason Coaches Poll, according to a press release.
The Wildcats’ first test of the fall comes with the CWU Invitational Sept. 10 in Yakima.
In the men’s poll, Central carries 48 points behind Simon Fraser (86), Western Washington (84), Western Oregon (67) and Alaska Anchorage (65).
“We are excited about the core returners from last year’s varsity squad (Shawn Clough, Ty Savely, Zack Sundt) who should provide a solid presence in the pack at most of our races,” Wildcats coach Kevin Adkisson said. “Ty and Zack, especially, are coming off of strong track seasons, and could really help give us some front running strength. We look forward to seeing how some of our returners who are getting back to full health (Garrett Hough) as well as top newcomers (Jack Pratapas, Ethan Coon) will fill out the varsity squad and help us a shot at the top half of the conference.”
Clough set a personal-best 25 minutes, 33.40 seconds for 27th at the 2021 GNAC Championship, and Clough, Savely and Sundt raced to respective 86th. 121st and 146th in the NCAA Division II West Region Cross Country Championships.
In the women’s poll, Central received 22 points as Simon Fraser (86), Western Washington (79), Alaska Fairbanks (72), Western Oregon (63) and Seattle Pacific (49) are the top five.
“After a rough fall in 2021 where we wound up decimated by injuries, we look forward to taking a step forward this season,” Adkisson said. “We should have a nice boost with the return of Zoie Mastin to the squad (out last fall with a severe ankle sprain) and the Central XC debut of Rosie Melville, who transferred in for last track season and led the way for us in the 5,000m. The varsity should be rounded out by returners Kelli Heim, Meredith Massey, Tailer Cochran and Madison Thompson. Newcomers Beatrice Le Gore and Lauren Thompson could also be a solid addition to the top seven.”
In the 2021 GNAC Championships, Massey crossed the finish line 51st, Cochran followed 52nd and Heim finished 54th before Massey ran to 112th, Cochran placed 134th and Thompson came up 159th at Regionals.