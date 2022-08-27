CWU cross country

Central Washington University senior Meredith Massey.

 COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

The Central Washington University’s men’s and women’s cross country teams are respective fifth and ninth in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Cross Country Preseason Coaches Poll, according to a press release.

The Wildcats’ first test of the fall comes with the CWU Invitational Sept. 10 in Yakima.

