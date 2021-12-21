Nicholson

Central Washington University's Nicholson Pavilion will host Great Northwest Athletic Conference Basketball Championships games in 2024 for the first time since 2011.

The Great Northwest Athletic Conference Basketball Championships will stay in the Evergreen State.

Western Washington University and Central Washington University have been selected as the annual conference postseason tournaments' respective 2023 and 2024 hosts.

The 2024 championships will be Central Washington's first time hosting the tournaments since they moved to a one-site format in 2012. The Wildcats hosted three GNAC Championships games in 2011 when games were contested at the site of the highest seed.

As with Western Washington in 2019, the GNAC Basketball Championships will give Central a chance to showcase Nicholson Pavilion, which will undergo a $55.5 million renovation over the next two years that includes remodeling and expansion to the lobby and main gymnasium along with renovations to team rooms, the weight room and classroom spaces. It is the first major renovation of Nicholson Pavilion since it opened in 1959.

The 2023 Championships will mark the second time that Western Washington has hosted the three-day men's and women's basketball tournaments, which last came to Bellingham in 2019.

Selections of the sites for the 2023 and 2024 GNAC Basketball Championships were conducted through a bid process and approved by the conference's Management Council and CEO Board.

The GNAC Basketball Championships will take place in the state of Washington for the fourth and fifth respective times after Seattle Pacific hosted the 2020 championships and Saint Martin's will host the 2022 championships.

The GNAC Basketball Championships were canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

