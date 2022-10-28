Poquette

Matt Poquette led Central Washington University men’s basketball with 5.5 rebounds per game in 2021-22.

 COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Matt Poquette begins his Central Washington University senior season on the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Preseason All-Conference Team, according to a CWU news release Wednesday.

The 6-foot, 6-inch forward of Morton led the Wildcats with 5.5 rebounds per game in 25 starts in 2021-22 on the way to Central’s 17-9 overall and 9-7 GNAC records and its first GNAC Tournament final appearance since 2011.


