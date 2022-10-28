Matt Poquette begins his Central Washington University senior season on the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Preseason All-Conference Team, according to a CWU news release Wednesday.
The 6-foot, 6-inch forward of Morton led the Wildcats with 5.5 rebounds per game in 25 starts in 2021-22 on the way to Central’s 17-9 overall and 9-7 GNAC records and its first GNAC Tournament final appearance since 2011.
Western Oregon senior guard Cameron Cranston (6-foot-6) of Vancouver is the Preseason Player of the Year after the Wildcats eliminated his Wolves in the conference semifinals.
Central, seventh in the GNAC Preseason Coaches Poll to defending regular-season champion and conference quarterfinalist St. Martin’s, is scheduled for a preseason opener at Whitworth, back from the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament, at noon Tuesday in Spokane. The Wildcats are also set for a 4 p.m. exhibition with National Basketball Association Hall of Fame point guard Gary Payton’s second-year independent Lincoln (Oakland, Calif.) program Nov. 5 at AC Davis High School in Yakima as Nicholson Pavilion continues renovation.
Central’s regular-season premiere is set for 5 p.m. Nov. 11 against Division-II California State Monterey Bay, which reached the California Collegiate Athletic Association quarterfinals and against which the Wildcats are 5-0 since 2016, in Monmouth, Ore.
Central’s women, after their highest Division II win total (24-8, 13-5) en route to their first GNAC Tournament championship and their first West Region semifinal trip, received 67 points in the preseason poll for fourth behind national championship runner-up Western Washington (98) — who brought their season to an end — Alaska Anchorage (84) and Montana State Billings (81).
The Wildcats will open their regular season against Cal State East Bay (Hayward), which reached the West Region final against Western Washington and which Central has beaten in two of three meetings since 2009, at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in Nampa, Idaho.