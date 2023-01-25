CWU softball

The Central Washington University softball team opens 2023 at the Concordia University Irvine Kick-Off Classic Feb. 3-5 in Irvine, Calif.

The Central Washington University softball team projects to finish fourth in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, according to a CWU news release Tuesday.

The Wildcats look to build off their 20-27 overall and 10-14 GNAC records in 2022, head coach Joe DiPietro’s first season.


