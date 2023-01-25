The Central Washington University softball team projects to finish fourth in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, according to a CWU news release Tuesday.
The Wildcats look to build off their 20-27 overall and 10-14 GNAC records in 2022, head coach Joe DiPietro’s first season.
Northwest Nazarene, with all seven first-place votes and 49 points, is out to repeat as conference champions after its 35-21 finish. Saint Martin’s (36) and Western Washington (35) are respective second and third ahead of Central (32).
The Wildcats, who defied their last-place forecast and made the conference tournament in 2022, return five of six All-GNAC talents after right-handed pitcher Rhaney Harris graduated and is back as a volunteer assistant coach, according to the news release.
Senior catcher/infielder Alyssa Benthagen and senior outfielder Allie Thiessen were unanimous first-team All-GNAC selections, and both hope to make their cases for GNAC Player of the Year.
Senior infielders Harlee Carpenter and Mylah Seaton and junior infielder Makenna King were honorable mentions who can make the first team this time around.
Central also has junior outfielders Heidi Heytvelt and Kate Hopkins from Walla Walla Community College who helped their Warriors to a 46-4 record and an NWAC Tournament final-four appearance as Hopkins became the NWAC’s 2022 BADEN Softball Player of the Year.
Sophomore catcher Hannah Hvitved and sophomore infielder Elise Allen are transfers from Bellevue College after helping the Bulldogs to a 34-6 record, second in the NWAC playoffs and their best finish in school history.
Junior catcher Anna Fridell from Edmonds College (Lynwood), junior infielder Laney Kaysner from Skagit Valley College (Mount Vernon) and senior infielder Serena Perez from Tarleton State University (Stephenville, Texas) also join the Wildcats.
Central kicks into the season with three incoming freshmen: Right-handed pitcher Payton Kessler (Castle Rock), outfielder Anika Garcia (Yakima) and right-handed pitcher Brina Baysinger (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
The Wildcats are scheduled to open with five games in three days at the Concordia University Irvine Kick-Off Classic at Great Park in Irvine, Calif., the first against Cal State Monterey Bay at 2 p.m. Feb. 3 on Field 3 before a 6:30 p.m. nightcap with San Francisco State on Field 4.
Concordia University Irvine Kick-Off ClassicFriday, Feb. 3: Central Washington vs. Cal State Monterey Bay, 2 p.m., Great Park Field 3
Friday Feb. 3: Central Washington vs. San Francisco State, 6:30 p.m., Great Park Field 4
Saturday Feb. 4: Central Washington vs. Cal State East Bay, 11 a.m., Great Park Field 2
Saturday Feb. 4: Central Washington vs. Azusa Pacific, 4 p.m., Great Park
Sunday Feb. 5: Central Washington vs. Cal State-Dominguez Hills, 9:30 a.m., Great Park Field 2