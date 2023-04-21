With eighth regular-season games left, Central Washington University softball team heads to Great Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheaders at Simon Fraser’s Beedie Field in Burnaby, B.C.
Monday’s pair of games (1 p.m.) and Tuesday’s doubleheader (noon) were pushed back from Saturday and Sunday with impending rain, and they’ll air on the Simon Fraser University Athletics YouTube page.
The Wildcats (17-23 overall, 5-11 GNAC), sixth place in conference play, have had close calls as they’re outscored by a 4.2-3.88 average and are 2-7 in games decided by a run or fewer, eight of which came against conference rivals. The Red Leafs (8-31, 2-14) are in seventh place in the GNAC.
Northwest Nazarene (26-14, 14-2) leads Saint Martin’s (21-11, 8-4), Western Oregon (22-22, 11-7) and Montana State Billings (16-22, 8-8) in the race for the four-team GNAC Softball Championships, which will be May 4-5 at Beedle Field. Western Washington (19-20, 8-10) is on the outside looking in.
Central Washington finishes the regular season in a four-game set with Saint Martin’s, against which it’s 94-51 since 1995, April 29-30 at Gary & Bobbi Frederick Field in Ellensburg.
Senior catcher/infielder Alyssa Benthagen leads her the Wildcats with a .330 batting average, 12 runs, three doubles, four home runs, 26 RBIs and 24 walks. Ashlee Laver, a senior right-handed pitcher, is 5-12 through 17 starts in 20 appearances with a 2.71 ERA, 13 complete games, four shutouts, a save, 42 earned runs, 32 walks, 53 strikeouts and a .248 opposing average in 108.1 innings.
Simon Fraser junior outfielder Megan Duclos — who set the GNAC single-season stolen bases record with her 34th against Saint Martin’s on April 7 and currently has 38 in 41 attempts — hits .402 with 37 runs, 11 RBIs and 11 walks. Shaneika Hollingworth, a sophomore righthander, is 3-7 through eight starts in 22 appearances with a 5.68 ERA, a complete game, 63 earned runs and 33 walks and 30 strikeouts.