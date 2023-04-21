Support Local Journalism


With eighth regular-season games left, Central Washington University softball team heads to Great Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheaders at Simon Fraser’s Beedie Field in Burnaby, B.C.

Monday’s pair of games (1 p.m.) and Tuesday’s doubleheader (noon) were pushed back from Saturday and Sunday with impending rain, and they’ll air on the Simon Fraser University Athletics YouTube page.


