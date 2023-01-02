Bowman

Central Washington University redshirt senior center Samantha Bowman (23), pictured against Saint Martin's at Ellensburg High School, led her Wildcats with 20 points, 16 rebounds and an assist Saturday at Seattle Pacific.

 COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

The Central Washington women's basketball team found itself on the short end of a 70-63 Great Northwest Athletic Conference contest Saturday at Seattle Pacific, according to a CWU news release.

"Today we gave a good effort but lost a tough game to a good and experienced team,” Wildcats coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “They did a good job of crowding our ball handlers and flying at shooters. We didn't do a good job of making consistent adjustments as well as made some critical mistakes down the stretch. Our young group has been in many possession-to-possession games and our understanding of the criticalness to execute needs to improve. This is a great opportunity for us to grow and fail forward in some very important ways."


