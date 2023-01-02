...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&
Central Washington University redshirt senior center Samantha Bowman (23), pictured against Saint Martin's at Ellensburg High School, led her Wildcats with 20 points, 16 rebounds and an assist Saturday at Seattle Pacific.
COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS
The Central Washington women's basketball team found itself on the short end of a 70-63 Great Northwest Athletic Conference contest Saturday at Seattle Pacific, according to a CWU news release.
"Today we gave a good effort but lost a tough game to a good and experienced team,” Wildcats coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “They did a good job of crowding our ball handlers and flying at shooters. We didn't do a good job of making consistent adjustments as well as made some critical mistakes down the stretch. Our young group has been in many possession-to-possession games and our understanding of the criticalness to execute needs to improve. This is a great opportunity for us to grow and fail forward in some very important ways."
Samantha Bowman’s 20-point, 16-rebound, one-assist double-double led Central (11-2 overall, 3-1 GNAC) as Valerie “Sunshine” Huerta (16 points, three rebounds and five assists) and Asher Cai (14 points, three rebounds and an assist) followed.
Fifth-year Falcons guard/forward Ashley Alter, fifth-year forward Natalie Hoff and redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Beirne’s 31, 14 and 10 respective points were the difference as the Falcons (8-4, 3-1) improved to 30-9 against the Wildcats since 2003.
Central outscored Seattle Pacific 17-13 off of turnovers and 8-4 off the bench, but the Falcons won second-chance points 6-2, points in the paint 32-28 and fast break points 14-11.
Next for the Wildcats is No. 8 Western Washington (9-1, 3-0) scheduled for a 5:15 p.m. tip-off Thursday at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, to air on the CWU Athletics YouTube channel.
Seattle Pacific’s 3-point sharpshooting sinks Wildcat men
The Central Washington men's basketball team suffered a 93-84 Great Northwest Athletic Conference loss Saturday at Seattle Pacific as, according to a CWU news release, the Falcons hit 17 3-pointers.
Matt Poquette’s 18-point, 11-rebound double-double sparked the Wildcats (4-9 overall, 0-4 GNAC) as Noah Pepper came through with 14 points and Camron McNeil (two rebounds), Samaad Hector (seven rebounds) and Colby Gennett (six rebounds and an assist) scored 12 points each. Brock Gilbert fed the offense with nine points, two rebounds and 12 assists.
"It was good to see us score the basketball and make shots tonight,” Central coach Brandon Rinta said. “Colby and Noah did a good job knocking down some threes. Brock did a good job of finding guys off of ball screens and Matt had a big double-double for us. Unfortunately, SPU had the greatest shooting display I have ever seen. We needed to do a better job of guarding the 3-point line, but for them to shoot 17/29 from three is hard to overcome."
Junior forward Shaw Anderson (two triples) and sophomore guards Maui Sze (six triples), Zack Paulsen (three triples) and Syon Blackmon (two triples) ignited the Falcons (8-5, 3-1) with 22, 20, 17 and 10 respective points as Seattle Pacific improved to 30-18 against the Wildcats since 2002.
Central outperformed the Falcons 19-7 on second-chance points, 29-17 off the bench, 42-22 in the paint and 13-3 on fast breaks as the rivals traded six leads and tied seven times, but Seattle Pacific succeeded 19-17 off of turnovers and were on fire from downtown.
Next for the Wildcats is Alaska Anchorage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake.