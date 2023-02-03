The Central Washington women’s basketball team fended off Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Simon Fraser 88-81 on Thursday in Burnaby, B.C., according to a CWU news release.
The Wildcats (16-5 overall, 8-4 GNAC) held off multiple streaks from the Red Leafs (7-9, 5-7) while Samantha Bowman got back into her double-double ways with 29 points and 21 rebounds.
“I’m proud of our resilience and effort tonight,” Central coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said in the release. “SFU put a lot of pressure on us tonight and we were able to get just enough stops to get the win. Our girls showed some growth and some toughness to get the win on the road against a very good team.”
Bowman was the leading scorer as Valerie “Sunshine” Huerta and Asher Cai added 24 and 22 respective points.
The Wildcats outrebounded the Red Leafs 41-30 on the night.
The Wildcats’ Tori Maeda dished out seven assists, Bowman and Maeda each had a block, and Bowman led Central in steals with two of the team’s five.
The Wildcats connected on 14 3-pointers while shooting 42.4% from the 3-point line. CWU shot 50% from the floor and 88.9% from the free-throw line.
Sophie Klassen led Simon Fraser with 16 points as five Red Leafs scored in double figures.
Bowman continues to lead the GNAC in scoring and rebounding, scoring 20.8 points per game and grabbing 15 rebounds per game.
This was the 28th meeting between the two schools since 2011 with the Red Leafs still in control of the series 16-12.
The Wildcats will prepare for a huge matchup on Saturday when take on ninth-ranked Western Washington (17-2, 11-1) at 7 p.m. in Bellingham.
MEN’S BASKETBALLAlaska Fairbanks 69, Central Washington 66
“Basketball is a game of runs, and tonight was no different,” Wildcat men’s coach Brandon Rinta said after the loss in Fairbanks.
“With 13 ties and 11 lead changes, both teams took turns with the momentum. UAF got in a good rhythm in the second half, and it was hard for us to break it. This is such a tough place to play, and every game we have up here comes down to the wire. We had some injuries and foul trouble tonight that put us in some tough spots.”
Matt Poquette led Central (9-12 overall, 5-7 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) with 14 points, Colby Gennett put in 13 and Samaad Hector and Camron McNeil both came away with 12.
Jaycson Bereal Jr. led Fairbanks (9-10, 4-7) with 16 points as four Nanooks scored in double digits.
The Wildcats will regroup and play at Alaska Anchorage (9-11, 3-8) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.