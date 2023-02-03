CWU women

Valerie Huerta scored 24 points with two rebounds and two assists Thursday at Simon Fraser in Burnaby, B.C.

 WILSON WONG / SFU SPORTS

The Central Washington women’s basketball team fended off Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Simon Fraser 88-81 on Thursday in Burnaby, B.C., according to a CWU news release.

The Wildcats (16-5 overall, 8-4 GNAC) held off multiple streaks from the Red Leafs (7-9, 5-7) while Samantha Bowman got back into her double-double ways with 29 points and 21 rebounds.


