Alyssa Benthagen and the Central Washington University softball team won 14-6 and 5-4 Monday at Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho.

The Central Washington University softball team swept Northwest Nazarene in a non-conference doubleheader Monday in Nampa, Idaho, according to a CWU news release.

After a 14-6 five-inning opening win, the Wildcats won the second game 5-4.


