Samantha Bowman of the Central Washington University women’s basketball team is an NCAA Division II West Region All-Tournament selection for the second season in a row, according to a CWU news release.

The 6-foot, 3-inch redshirt senior center from Zillah led the Wildcats (21-9) in an 86-74 first-round loss to Cal State San Marcos on March 10 in Carson, Calif.


