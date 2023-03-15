Samantha Bowman of the Central Washington University women’s basketball team is an NCAA Division II West Region All-Tournament selection for the second season in a row, according to a CWU news release.
The 6-foot, 3-inch redshirt senior center from Zillah led the Wildcats (21-9) in an 86-74 first-round loss to Cal State San Marcos on March 10 in Carson, Calif.
Bowman also made the 2021-22 all-tournament team after Central’s first-ever NCAA tournament win in a West Region quarterfinal against Northwest Nazarene.
She became this season’s Division II Conference Commissioners Association West Region Player of the Year before her 25 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal for the six-seed Wildcats against San Marcos.
The double-double — Bowman’s 26th — lifted her into a tie with Jami Tham of Tusculum (Tenn.) for the most in the nation.
Bowman is also the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player after breaking the CWU women’s single-season points record with 665, the GNAC career rebounding record with 1,219, the GNAC single-game rebounding record with 31, and the GNAC Tournament single-game points record with 40.
She shot 54.1% from the field, 31.6% from 3-point range and 72.2% from the free-throw line with 1,632 points, 242 assists, 167 blocks and 129 steals in her 120-game Wildcat career.
BASEBALL
Wildcats head to four-game weekend series at Northwest Nazarene
The Central Washington University baseball team travels to Nampa, Idaho, this week to face No. 2-ranked Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Northwest Nazarene in doubleheaders Friday and Saturday, according to a CWU news release.
The first pitch in Friday’s doubleheader is scheduled for 2 p.m., with Saturday’s doubleheader beginning at noon.
Central (7-16 overall, 3-5 GNAC) is 78-82 against the Nighthawks (11-15, 5-3) since 2003.
“Our goal is to improve every week and this week we look to get better on the road against another quality opponent,” Wildcats coach Desi Storey said. “NNU has been improving too, and they are always tough at home.”
Trevor Tripoli, a senior infielder from Miliani, Hawaii, leads the Wildcats with a .338 batting average, three doubles and eight RBIs. On the mound, senior lefthander Brayde Hirai of Pasco is 2-2 with a 2.43 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 33.1 innings. Daniel Charron, a sophomore righthander from Pasco, is also 2-2 and has struck out a team-high 20 batters in 30 innings.
For the Nighthawks, senior utility Shane Jamison of Lummi Island has 21 RBIs on 29 hits. Brock Moffitt, a redshirt senior lefty pitcher from Valley Center, Calif., is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30.1 innings.