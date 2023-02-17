The Central Washington men’s basketball team finished Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Simon Fraser just before the buzzer in a 77-75 win Thursday at Nicholson Pavilion, according to a CWU news release.
Matt Poquette, a 6-foot, 6-inch senior forward of Morton, rebounded Camron McNeil’s layup for the go-ahead basket with 2.3 seconds left before a crowd of 809.
Red Leafs sophomore guard Elliot Dimaculangan’s half-court heave drew iron and nearly went in before the Wildcats (10-14 overall, 6-9 GNAC) exhaled.
“That was a big putback by Matt at the end of the game to get us the final lead,” said Central coach Brandon Rinta, whose side led 48-31 at intermission, snapped a four-game slide and beat Simon Fraser for the fifth time in a row and the 21st in 25 tries since 2011. “He came up with big plays all night long. All five of the starters took turns carrying us offensively. Our defense was great in the first half, but we let them get too comfortable in the second.”
McNeil, a 6-foot-5 junior guard of Raleigh, N.C., made a pair of free throws for a 75-70 lead at 1:33 in the fourth quarter, but sophomore guard David Penney’s 3-pointer from the left elbow and Dimaculangan’s free throws tied it for Simon Fraser (6-20, 1-15) with 19 seconds left.
McNeil (two assists and two steals), Mitch Brizee (five rebounds and an assist), Isaiah Banks (eight rebounds, an assist and two steals) and Poquette (six rebounds, three assists and a steal) led with 19, 18, 16 and 15 respective points.
The Wildcats made it through four ties and a lead change as they outscored the Red Leafs 16-9 off of turnovers, 10-8 on second-chance points, 48-34 in the paint and 14-2 on fast breaks.
Dimaculangan led Simon Fraser, which outscored Central 21-5 in bench scoring, with 21 points as senior guard/forward Jahmal Wright, freshman forward Nigel Hylton and Penney followed with 18, 16 and 13, respectively.
Next for Central, 6-4 in its last 10 and ninth in the GNAC standings, is a Senior Night celebration of Poquette, Banks, Brock Gilbert and Landis Spivey against sixth-place Western Washington (14-12, 7-9) scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Wildcats can improve to 13-29 against the Vikings since 2002.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Wildcats head to Northwest Nazarene
The Great Northwest Athletic Conference third-place Central Washington women’s basketball team (18-6 overall, 10-5 GNAC), which has clinched a berth behind Western Washington (20-3, 14-2) and Montana State Billings (22-4, 13-2) in the March 2-4 GNAC Championships in Bellingham, is set to start a multi-weekend road trip against sixth-place Northwest Nazarene (11-12, 7-8) at 4:15 p.m. Saturday in Nampa, Idaho.
The tip-off will air on the NNU Sports YouTube page, according to a CWU news release.
“This is another big game this week against a team in NNU who is playing very well,” said Wildcats coach Randi Richardson-Thornley, whose side will begin its GNAC Tournament championship defense. “They are a well-coached team who is very good at what they do. We must prepare ourselves to play our best basketball and execute what we do well as NNU is a team who is very good at taking you away from what you do.”
Central, 7-3 in its last 10 games, can improve to 12-29 against the Nighthawks since 2003.
SOFTBALL
Wildcats to welcome Corban in home openers
The Central Washington University softball team (1-4 overall) will make its home premiere in an 11 a.m. doubleheader Saturday against Corban (Salem, Ore.) of the NAIA at Gary & Bobbi Frederick Field, according to a CWU news release.
The Wildcats can improve to 3-1 against the Warriors (1-5) since 2016.
“We’re excited to get to play again after having two weeks off,” said Central coach Joe DiPietro, whose side entered the Feb. 3-5 CUI Kickoff Classic at Concordia University in Irvine, Calif. “The break enabled us to work in some things that we were deficient at in California. I’m looking forward to opening up our home schedule with Corban on Saturday.”
Kate Hopkins, a 5-foot, 3-inch junior outfield of Seattle, leads Central with a .429 batting average, a 1.110 OPS, six hits, a double, a triple, a walk, a run and an RBI. Isabel Womack, a 6-foot graduate right-handed pitcher of Hillsboro, Ore., carries a 1-2 record with a 3.91 ERA, a 1.67 WHIP, a .268 opposing batting average, two complete games, a shutout, 15 hits, a double, 11 runs — eight earned — nine walks and nine strikeouts through 14.1 innings in three appearances.