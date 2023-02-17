CWU men's basketball

Matt Poquette’s 15 points included a game-winner with 2.3 seconds left against Simon Fraser Thursday at Nicholson Pavilion.

The Central Washington men’s basketball team finished Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Simon Fraser just before the buzzer in a 77-75 win Thursday at Nicholson Pavilion, according to a CWU news release.

Matt Poquette, a 6-foot, 6-inch senior forward of Morton, rebounded Camron McNeil’s layup for the go-ahead basket with 2.3 seconds left before a crowd of 809.


