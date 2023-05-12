Keia Mae Sagapolu is the best collegiate women’s rugby player in the nation.
The Central Washington University graduate tighthead prop of Tacoma was named the 2023 MA Sorensen Award winner on Tuesday, according to a news release.
Sagapolu became one of five finalists including Lindenwood’s Taina Tukuafu, Harvard’s Tiahna Padilla, Michigan’s Ember Larson and Dartmouth’s Kristin Bitter for the honor given to the country’s top women's college rugby player since 2016.
She’s scheduled to receive her award at an event June 10 at the Washington Athletic Club in Seattle.
The two-time Wildcats captain and three-time Sorensen Award nominee is the first West Coast recipient and the second Polynesian winner as Central Washington becomes the sixth school with a Sorensen Award.
“It is an honor to receive this award," Sagapolu said. "I'd like to dedicate this award to our team. The culture we cultivated and nurtured has played a big role in my progression over the years. The team has invested and committed time, effort, and hard work to create a competitive environment. The team is filled with relentless, consistent, and selfless players-combined with the guidance of our head coach, which has installed important characteristics within my identity as a player and as an individual."
One of Sagapolu’s finest performances came with three tries in a 63-12 win on Oct. 6, 2022, at Penn State. The Wildcats (11-7 overall) reached the USA Rugby D1 Elite semifinals and finished their season with a 27-0 College Women’s Premiere 7s National Championships rout of the Nittany Lions on May 7 in Houston.
Sagapolu was one of eight college players including Bitter selected to the USA Women's Eagles, of whom she was the only one granted a start. She helped the Eagles to a 20-14 win against Spain in their Pacific Four Series warmup match on March 25 in Madrid.
”I’d like to thank all my teammates, from the past to the present," Sagapolu said. "I'd like to thank both head coach Matthew Ramirez here at Central Washington University, and Coach Charles Ulufale from my hometown team, the Tacoma Tsunami. Lastly, I'd like to thank Central Washington University. The program is in its building stage — I am confident that with the culture and its people, it will continue to grow and develop to achieve and reach new heights.”
BASEBALL
Wildcats’ season ends in GNAC Baseball Championships
The Great Northwest Athletic Conference Baseball Championships third-seed Central Washington University baseball team was eliminated in a 5-4 loss to top-seeded reigning tournament champion Western Oregon after falling 8-5 to second-seed Northwest Nazarene on Thursday at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, according to a news release.
Trevor Tripoli, a senior infielder, batted 2-for-3 against Western Oregon with a ninth-inning solo home run, scored twice and walked.
”It was a well-played, hard-fought game, and we lost,” Wildcats coach Desi Storey said of the contest with Western Oregon. “We went and fought back and tied it up with a chance, and Trip's home run in the ninth brought us within one. We didn't hit like we are capable, but the guys never quit, and I couldn't ask for more."
Reid Rasmussen, a redshirt sophomore pitcher, got the start and threw 5.1 innings against seven hits, an earned run and three walks.
”Where we were five weeks ago to where we are today, I am proud of those guys,” said Storey after Central Washington came away 22-29 overall and made the tournament for the second time in three years. “We finished strong and had a great season."
Western Oregon (29-13) also sealed a 4-1 win against Northwest Nazarene (24-28) on Thursday before the rivals met again for the championship on Friday.
FOOTBALL
Wildcats add three graduate assistants
The Central Washington University football team named three new graduate assistant coaches on Tuesday, according to a news release.
The first is Ripken Braman, a Cle Elum native who graduated from Central Washington with a bachelor’s degree in sport management in 2022. He was a Wildcats volunteer coach for the last two seasons before his promotion to chief of staff and recruiting coordinator this offseason. He is pursuing his master’s in Sports and Athletic Administration.
Next is new cornerbacks coach Kiante Goudeau of Los Angeles, who became an All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference defensive back at NCAA Division II Minot State (N.D.) from 2017-2018. He joins the Wildcats after being Compton College's defensive coordinator in 2022.
Amanda Ruller of Regina, Saskatchewan, is a new offensive assistant. The 2012 University of Regina graduate working on her master’s in sports management at Central Washington won a silver medal as a running back on Canada’s women's national football team, and was a member of the Canadian bobsled/skeleton team.
In 2022, Ruller was the Seattle Seahawks’ assistant running backs coach in the Bill Walsh Diversity in Coaching Fellowship.