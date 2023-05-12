Sagapolu

Central Washington University's Keia Mae Sagapolu, center, approaches the try line against Life on Nov. 5, 2022, at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.

 JACOB THOMPSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Keia Mae Sagapolu is the best collegiate women’s rugby player in the nation.

The Central Washington University graduate tighthead prop of Tacoma was named the 2023 MA Sorensen Award winner on Tuesday, according to a news release.


