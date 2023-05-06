For the second time in three years, the Central Washington University baseball team has advanced to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Baseball Championships, according to a news release.
The three-team tournament is scheduled for May 11-12 at Saint Martin’s University’s SMU Baseball Field in Lacey.
The Wildcats (22-26 overall, 16-14 GNAC), who last made the championships in 2021, stretched their win streak to seven games with two victories Thursday at Montana State Billings, a 12-7 win in 10 innings in the first game and 5-1 in the nightcap.
Central Washington, with at least a win in Friday’s doubleheader in Billings, had a chance at the second seed between Western Oregon (27-13, 20-9) and Northwest Nazarene (23-27, 17-15).
“I am proud of the guys,” Wildcats coach Desi Storey said. “They never gave in. It would have been easy to start pressing, but we didn’t. They did a great job keeping their composure all around. We put five runs up in the tenth and got the win. In game two, we got clutch hits, guys stepped up, and we got it done.”
In the opener, sophomore catcher Ben Leid went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs. Junior catcher Austin Ohland went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple, a run and four RBIs.
Aaron Robertson, a sophomore lefthander, closed the final 1.2 innings for his third win against a hit.
In the late game, senior infielder Trevor Tripoliwent 1-2 with a double and two RBIs as 5-foot-9 junior infielder Trenton Love (1-2) doubled, scored twice and drove in another.
Alex Brady, a junior lefthander, pitched 5.1 innings for a pair of strikeouts and his fourth win against a hit, an unearned run and five walks. Drew Richardson, a senior righthander, went the final 1.2 frames for a strikeout and his third save against a hit and a walk.
MEN’S RUGBY
Wildcats off to CRAA 7s National Championship
The Central Washington University men’s rugby team will compete in the Collegiate Rugby Association of America’s College Men’s Premier 7s National Championship tournament on Saturday at SaberCats Stadium in Houston, according to a news release.
Central Washington enters Group D matches at 9:10 a.m. against Air Force Academy, at noon against Texas A&M and at 2:50 p.m. against Army. All fixtures will air on The Rugby Network.
“We are excited to end our season on a positive note and compete for a 7s National Championship,” Wildcats coach Todd Thornley said. “The Olympic version of the sport is unforgiving, so we have to be extremely accurate on both sides of the ball for us to have any sort of chance to get out of our pool against three quality sides who have a lot more experience than we do. We have prepared well and look forward to playing together as a unit in search of some favorable outcomes in what will be a great experience for our young group.”
After round-robin play, the top two teams from each group reach Saturday’s quarterfinals. Semifinals and the championship game are set for Sunday.
FOOTBALL
Crimson and Black Spring Game Saturday
The Central Washington University football team’s 2023 Crimson and Black Spring Game is scheduled to kick off at noon Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium, according to a news release.
Free to the public with four 15-minute quarters and running clocks, the Spring Game precedes the 2023 Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at 5 p.m., where the 1989 NAIA semifinalist Central Washington football team and Adam Bighill (CWU Class of 2011), a three-time Grey Cup champion and Canadian Football League Most Outstanding Defensive Player, will be celebrated.
Rick Cadwell of the 1989 team will be an honorary coach for the Crimson offense and Bighill leads the Black defense.
James Moore (CWU 2018), an offensive lineman who reached the XFL’s South Division Championship game with the Houston Roughnecks on April 29, will also be on hand.