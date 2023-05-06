CWU baseball

Central Washington University’s Nick Lindholm pitches in a 7-5 win against Lewis-Clark State on April 26 at the CWU Baseball Field in Ellensburg.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

For the second time in three years, the Central Washington University baseball team has advanced to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Baseball Championships, according to a news release.

The three-team tournament is scheduled for May 11-12 at Saint Martin’s University’s SMU Baseball Field in Lacey.


