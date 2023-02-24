The Central Washington University men’s basketball team never trailed in its 77-75 upset of No. 21 Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Saint Martin’s before a crowd of 694 Thursday in Lacey, according to a CWU news release.
The sixth-place Wildcats (12-14 overall, 8-9 GNAC) improved to 24-19 against the first-place Saints (22-5, 14-3) since 2003 and are guaranteed one of six seeds in the March 1-4 GNAC Tournament in Bellingham.
“We knew it was going to take a high-level effort and performance to beat Saint Martin’s tonight and that’s exactly what these guys delivered,” Central coach Brandon Rinta said. “Our defense on the 3-point line was the difference. We did a great job of limiting them to eight made threes tonight.”
The Wildcats took the win despite being outscored 21-13 off of turnovers, 14-8 on second-chance points, 20-16 off the bench, 32-30 in the paint and 10-7 on fast breaks.
Saint Martin’s junior guard Kyle Greeley tied it at 75 with a baseline jumper and 18 seconds on the clock, but Camron McNeil split two defenders in the left of the lane and banked in a layup with three seconds left.
“Cam had it going all night and there was no bigger shot than the last one for the win,” Rinta said.
McNeil, a 6-foot, 5-inch junior guard of Raleigh, N.C., and Matt Poquette (six rebounds), a 6-foot-6 senior forward of Morton, led with 25 and 15 respective points.
For Saint Martin’s, senior guard Branden Bunn, redshirt sophomore guard Jaden Nielsen-Skinner and Greeley scored 16, 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Next for the Wildcats, winners of three in a row, is their regular-season finale at 4:15 p.m. Saturday at fourth-place Western Oregon (12-12, 9-8) in Monmouth.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Wildcats reach century mark for first time since 2013 at Saint Martin’s
The Central Washington University women’s basketball team left Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Saint Martin’s with a 10-year high in points and a 100-74 victory Thursday, according to a CWU news release.
The Wildcats (20-6 overall, 12-5 GNAC) beat the Saints (9-16, 5-12) for the 13th time in a row and improved to 22-18 against them since 2003.
Central’s last trip past 100 points came 101-66 at home against Quest University (Squamish, B.C.) on Nov. 23, 2013.
“I’m really proud of our ladies tonight,” Wildcats coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “Our consistent ability to get buckets helped minimize SMU’s runs. We shared the ball really well tonight with over 30 assists, and that is reflected in our shooting percentage. Now it’s the recovery battle as we have another big one on Saturday.”
The Wildcats opened with a 14-0 run, led 28-12 through a quarter, 51-36 at intermission and 75-54 through three.
Samantha Bowman (21 points and 12 rebounds) and Asher Cai (15 points and 10 rebounds) led Central with double-doubles. Valerie Huerta and Ashley Schow both scored 16 points, and Tori Maeda dished out 10 assists.
Next for third-place Central is its regular-season finale at eighth-place Western Oregon (12-13, 6-11) scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday in Monmouth. The game is set to air on the WOUWolves YouTube page.
The top six seeds qualify for the GNAC Tournament March 2-4 in Bellingham.
MEN’S RUGBY
Wildcats highest-ever second in power rankings
The Central Washington University men’s rugby team is second in the D1A College Rugby Power Rankings for its highest recognition in history, according to a CWU news release.
“It’s a great day for Wildcat Rugby and a testament to our student-athletes’ hard work they have put in this season,” Wildcats coach Todd Thornley said. “While it is nice to be ranked so high based on our season so far, we are well aware of the hard games we have ahead of us vs. some great opponents. We will be hunted, so our goal is to continually grow our game so we can do the hunting as we move onto the next part of our season.”
The only team ahead of the Wildcats (6-0 overall) is Navy, which finished its fall season 11-0 in November 2022 and begins its spring season March 4.
Since the last power rankings in which Central was ninth, the Wildcats have beaten No. 14 UCLA and No. 3 Saint Mary’s.
Next for Central are ranked opponents as No. 8 Army comes to Tomlinson Stadium on March 8, before the Wildcats’ trip to No. 7 Brigham Young and a homestand against No. 11 Arizona (March 25) and No. 5 Lindenwood (April 1).
BASEBALL
Wildcats’ Saturday doubleheader with Western Oregon canceled
The Central Washington University baseball team’s Saturday home doubleheader with Western Oregon has been canceled due to inclement weather, according to a CWU news release.
The Wildcats (3-10 overall) are scheduled to host an 11 a.m. Sunday doubleheader with Saint Martin’s (1-7), against which they’re 89-82 since 2003.