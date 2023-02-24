CWU men

Central Washington University’s Camron McNeil, pictured against Simon Fraser, sealed a 77-75 upset of No. 21 Saint Martin’s with a layup with three seconds left in the game Thursday in Lacey.

 CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Central Washington University men’s basketball team never trailed in its 77-75 upset of No. 21 Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Saint Martin’s before a crowd of 694 Thursday in Lacey, according to a CWU news release.

The sixth-place Wildcats (12-14 overall, 8-9 GNAC) improved to 24-19 against the first-place Saints (22-5, 14-3) since 2003 and are guaranteed one of six seeds in the March 1-4 GNAC Tournament in Bellingham.


Tags

Recommended for you