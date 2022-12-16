Matt Poquette and the Central Washington University men’s basketball team turn their recent scoring excellence to the NAIA’s Walla Walla (College Place) Monday at Yakima Valley Community College.
The 6-foot, 6-inch, 210-pound senior forward of Morton scored his 1,000th and 1,001st career points with a jumper off of an assist from Brock Gilbert (5-11, 170), a senior guard of Syracuse, Utah, by way of NCAA Division I Utah Tech (St. George), with 14:15 left in a 129-61 win over Langara (Vancouver, B.C.) Wednesday at Ellensburg High School, according to a CWU news release.
“I thought we had some good defensive stretches tonight,” Wildcats coach Brandon Rinta said. “Langara’s got a very up-tempo high-powered offense that’s been averaging over 90 points a game, and for us to hold them to 61, I thought was really good for us. I think, on the offensive end, it was good to get in another good rhythm and see different guys be able to get in there and contribute. That’s always nice when everyone can get in and score and get it going from the three-point line.”
Next for Central (3-7 overall), a winner of two in a row after improving to 4-0 all-time against the NAIA’s Evergreen State (Olympia) 111-38 Dec. 12 at Ellensburg High, is a 7 p.m. contest with the Wolves (0-7 before their contest at Bushnell Saturday in Eugene, Ore. and at Corban Sunday in Salem, Ore.), against whom the Wildcats are 10-0 since 2009.
Camron McNeil (6-foot-5, 185), a junior guard of Raleigh, N.C., via Division I Radford University (Virginia), leads Central with 15 points and four rebounds per game as Poquette (13 points and seven rebounds per) and Samaad Hector (6-foot-6, 230), a junior forward of Vancouver via the NWAC’s Lower Columbia College (Longview) and Division I Sacramento State averaging 11 points and six rebounds, help the Wildcats to a 76-66 average differential.
Hector came away with 19 points, seven rebounds and a steal Wednesday as Isaiah Banks (6-foot-3, 185), a senior guard of Las Vegas, Poquette and McNeil went for 17, 16 and 11 respective points.
Central outpaced the Falcons 28-10 off of turnovers, 16-7 on second-chance points, 58-14 off the bench, 74-26 in the paint and 34-4 on fast breaks.
Rogers named to American Football Coaches’ All-American First-Team Defense
Patrick Rogers is an American Football Coaches Association first-team defensive back, according to a CWU news release Monday.
“We’re extremely excited for Patrick,” Wildcats coach Chris Fisk said. ”He has worked extremely hard to get this far and deserves this and more and has big things ahead of him.”
Rogers, a 5-foot, 11-inch redshirt junior of Tacoma, is Central’s first AFCA All-American since then-senior lineman James Moore of Tacoma made the first-team offense in 2018, and Rogers is the second Wildcat defender to receive AFCA All-American honors after then-junior linebacker Kevin Haynes in 2017.
Rogers finished with 40 tackles including one for loss, four interceptions, nine pass breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked kick as he made the Lone Star Conference second team in Central’s 6-4 overall and 6-3 Lone Star campaign.
Correa sets men’s indoor track and field 800 record at Spokane Invitational Johan Correa, a junior of Kennewick, is first in Wildcat men’s indoor track and field 800-meter history after running to third in 1 minute, 53.97 seconds behind University of Washington senior Cass Elliott (1:50.82) and unattached senior Mac Franks (1:52.51) Dec. 10 at the Spokane Invitational at The Podium, according to a CWU news release.
Next for Central is the Spokane Indoor Challenge scheduled for Jan. 13-14 at The Podium.