Poquette

Matt Poquette (25) scored his 1,000th and 1,001st career points against Langara College (Vancouver, B.C.) Wednesday at Ellensburg High School.

 COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Matt Poquette and the Central Washington University men’s basketball team turn their recent scoring excellence to the NAIA’s Walla Walla (College Place) Monday at Yakima Valley Community College.

The 6-foot, 6-inch, 210-pound senior forward of Morton scored his 1,000th and 1,001st career points with a jumper off of an assist from Brock Gilbert (5-11, 170), a senior guard of Syracuse, Utah, by way of NCAA Division I Utah Tech (St. George), with 14:15 left in a 129-61 win over Langara (Vancouver, B.C.) Wednesday at Ellensburg High School, according to a CWU news release.


Tags

Recommended for you