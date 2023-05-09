The Central Washington University men’s rugby team finished seventh in the Collegiate Rugby Association of America College Men’s Premier 7s National Championships on Sunday at SaberCats Stadium in Houston, according to a news release.
The Wildcats (10-5 overall) fell 26-10 to Penn State before their fixture with Grand Canyon was canceled due to weather.
“It’s a frustrating finish to a tournament that was indicative of our final two months of the season,” Central Washington coach Todd Thornley said. “We continue to take two steps forward followed by a step back, so we have much to work on both on and off the field going into next year.
“Lastly, I want to thank our three graduates on this trip: Mitch Hirose, Rhys Jones and Alex Cleary. They have been awesome to work with and watch them take advantage of all the resources we have here at CWU. I cannot wait to see what their futures hold.”
The match against Penn State, in which Nittany Lions senior fly-half Dalton Musselman put in three tries and three conversions, decided whether the Wildcats would play for fifth, sixth, seventh or eighth.
Central Washington sophomore hooker Campbell Robb, and Cleary, a fifth-year flanker, scored tries in the sixth and 13 minutes, respectively.
Central Washington opened the tournament on Saturday with a 24-7 defeat of Air Force and a 27-7 win over Texas A&M before falling 21-0 to Army and 17-12 to Davenport.
WOMEN’S RUGBYWildcats split final day of Premier 7s National Championships
The Central Washington University women’s rugby team wrapped up its season at the USA Rugby College Women’s Premiere 7’s College National Tournament on Sunday in Houston, according to a news release.
The Wildcats (11-7 overall) shut out Penn State 27-0 as junior fullback Sammy Stern converted a pair of tries.
Central Washington opened the tournament on Saturday with respective 27-5 and 29-0 wins against West Chester and Long Island before 24-7 and 24-12 losses to Dartmouth and Life.
American International defeated the Wildcats 15-14 in Sunday’s opener.
TRACK AND FIELDWildcats enter GNAC Outdoor Championships
A small Central Washington University track and field contingent improved personal bests on Saturday at the Linfield Open in McMinnville, Ore., and the Portland Twilight, according to a news release.
“It was a pretty good day for PRs,” Wildcats coach Kevin Adkisson said. “There are a lot of people finishing up the season strong. It was a good way to wrap up the regular season and help us get ready for championships.”
Central Washington freshman Ethan Coon’s 10-minute, 16.90-second PR in the Linfield Open men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase ran up NCAA Division III Linfield sophomore Bradley Kiltow’s 10:01.85.
Next for Central Washington are the GNAC Outdoor Championships on May 12-13 at McArthur Field in Monmouth, Ore.