The Central Washington University women’s rugby team is off to the College Rugby Association of America’s USA Rugby College Women’s Premier 7s National Championship tournament Friday through Sunday at SaberCats Stadium in Houston.
This year’s event combines men’s and women’s 9s and 7s national championships, and all will stream on The Rugby Network, according to a news release.
“We’re excited to get down to Houston for the big show,” Wildcats coach Matthew Ramirez said. “It’s a fantastic tournament to compete against some programs that we rarely, if ever, get to play. It’s going to be a massive challenge to play against some very skilled and drilled teams, but this squad we are taking have competed all spring for the chance to represent the Wildcats. Looking forward to getting down there and for that first whistle to get this event going!”
The Championship opens with four pools of play to determine which teams advance. Central Washington joins Dartmouth College (Hanover, N.H.), Long Island University (Brookville, N.Y.) and West Chester University (Pa.) in Pool B.
The Wildcats can become the tournament’s first new champion in five years, after Lindenwood (Saint Charles, Mo.) won the last four titles.
Central Washington players making the trip include: Jennilyn Aquino, so., fly half/scrum half; Kai Brandt-Templeton, jr., fly half/center; Faiane Eteuini, fr., hooker/center; Ellie Frost, fr., prop; Madison Hadden, sr., scrum half; Tessa Hann (C), jr., center/wing; Philomena Namosimalua, jr., hooker/prop; Winnie Namosimalua, so., prop; Elise Norris, so., scrum half/wing; Mae Sagapolu, gr., prop; Sammy Stern, jr., wing; Lilly Thomas, fr., wing/scrum half; Kerena Tinoisamoa (VC), so., hooker/center.
TRACK AND FIELD
Klein, DeGroot lead Wildcats at GNAC Outdoor Championships
Central Washington University’s Drew Klein scored 6,538 points and earned third place in the men’s decathlon on Monday and Tuesday at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Outdoor Combined Championships in Nampa, Idaho, according to a news release.
Klein finished third behind Northwest Nazarene sophomore Steven Schmidt (7,047 points) and Western Oregon senior JJ Walker (6,680), earning a provisional NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field National Championships qualification as he improved to seventh in program history and 17th in the country.
In the women’s heptathlon, CWU freshman Ellie DeGroot won the 800-meter dash in 2 minutes, 23.88 seconds on the way to fifth place with a personal-record 4,253 points.
“We’re proud of the efforts and it is great to see the finishes for Drew and Ellie, seeing them get up there in points and bring us home a good start in the championships,” Central Washington coach Kevin Adkisson said.
Next for the Wildcats on Saturday are the Linfield Open in McMinnville, Ore., and the Portland Twilight. The GNAC Outdoor Championship will be held May 12-13 in Monmouth, Ore.