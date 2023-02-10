The Central Washington University women’s basketball team opened Senior Weekend with an 88-63 Great Northwest Athletic Conference win over Alaska Fairbanks before a crowd of 438 Thursday at Nicholson Pavilion, according to a CWU news release.
Samantha Bowman’s 33-point, 13-rebound, two-block, four-steal night lifted the Wildcats (17-6 overall, 9-5 GNAC) to their 11th consecutive defeat of the Nanooks (4-16, 1-12) and their 30th in 40 tries since 2003.
Valerie Huerta’s 17 points, two rebounds and five assists helped Central lead 21-13 through a quarter, 44-33 at intermission and 71-52 through three.
“I’m proud of our response in the second half, especially the third quarter,” Wildcats coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “UAF went on some big runs in the game and we were able to bounce back and respond. That says a lot about the character and growth of this group.”
Central outscored Fairbanks 23-9 off turnovers, 16-4 on second-chance points, 19-5 off the bench, 36-32 in the paint and 16-2 on fast breaks as the rivals traded a lead and tied three times.
Nanooks redshirt sophomore guard Sam Tolliver of Seattle and junior forward Emma Wass led their side with 23 and 15 respective points.
Next for Central, third in the conference race to Western Washington (19-2, 13-1) and Montana State Billings (20-4, 11-2), is fifth-place Alaska Anchorage (14-8, 6-7) at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Wildcats will celebrate seniors Bowman, Tori Maeda, Kiera Bush and Jenna Troy. The game will air on the CWU Athletics YouTube page.
The Wildcats have won six of their past eight games and can beat Anchorage for the third consecutive time and the 11th time in 43 tries since 2003.
BASEBALL
Central seeks first win at Cal State East Bay
The Central Washington University baseball team returns to California for four games at Cal State East Bay in Hayward, according to a CWU news release.
After a 12-11 season-opening loss Feb. 3 at NCAA Division III University of Redlands and 8-5, 7-5 and 19-6 losses Feb. 4-5 at Cal State Bernardino, the Wildcats (0-4 overall) enter 11 a.m. doubleheaders Sunday and Monday.
“We are looking forward to the series and the week,” Wildcats coach Desi Storey said. “It will be good competition and we have a chance to improve from last week and be consistent with things we can control.”
Central is 6-9 against the Pioneers (2-1) since 2010.
Ben Leid, a 6-foot, 2-inch right-handed sophomore catcher of Corvallis, Oregon, leads the Wildcats with a .438 batting average, a .974 OPS, seven hits, a double, two runs and two RBI.
For Cal State East Bay, 6-foot-2 sophomore outfielder Luke Brown of Cathlamet bats .444 with a .920 OPS, four hits, a double, a run and four RBI.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Five Wildcats GNAC All-Academic selections
The Central Washington University men’s basketball team has five Great Northwest Athletic Conference All-Academic honorees, according to a CWU news release.
The Wildcats’ conference-high number matches Saint Martin’s, Montana State Billings and Alaska Anchorage.
Matt Poquette, a senior forward from Morton with a 3.82 grade-point average in sport management, made the list for the fourth time and is the GNAC’s only athlete to make it four seasons in a row.
Gaige Ainslie, a sophomore forward from West Linn, Oregon, with a 3.55 GPA in sport management, and Colby Gennett, a sophomore guard from Post Falls, Idaho, with a 3.80 GPA in business administration, both earned their second selection.
Isaiah Banks, a senior guard from Las Vegas with a 3.36 GPA in sport management, and Mitch Brizee, a sophomore forward from Twin Falls, Idaho, with a 3.73 GPA in business administration, earned their first selections.