Shaylee Coulter-Fa’amafu and the Central Washington University women’s basketball team are winners of six of their past eight games.

The Central Washington University women’s basketball team opened Senior Weekend with an 88-63 Great Northwest Athletic Conference win over Alaska Fairbanks before a crowd of 438 Thursday at Nicholson Pavilion, according to a CWU news release.

Samantha Bowman’s 33-point, 13-rebound, two-block, four-steal night lifted the Wildcats (17-6 overall, 9-5 GNAC) to their 11th consecutive defeat of the Nanooks (4-16, 1-12) and their 30th in 40 tries since 2003.


