After taking the first set in an upset bid Thursday at No. 12 Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Western Washington in Bellingham, the Central Washington University volleyball team fell 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 18-25, according to a CWU news release.

Tia Andaya was two digs shy of her third triple-double of the season with 15 kills and 24 assists as Sydney Remsberg’s double-double included a team-high 25 assists and 10 digs.

