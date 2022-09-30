After taking the first set in an upset bid Thursday at No. 12 Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Western Washington in Bellingham, the Central Washington University volleyball team fell 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 18-25, according to a CWU news release.
Tia Andaya was two digs shy of her third triple-double of the season with 15 kills and 24 assists as Sydney Remsberg’s double-double included a team-high 25 assists and 10 digs.
Ashley Kaufman led the Wildcats (8-6 overall, 3-3 GNAC) with 16 kills, Abby Snethen led with five blocks and four kills, Emma Daoud-Hebert landed four blocks and four kills, and Marianna Payne riddled the Vikings (10-4, 5-1) with 11 kills.
Western Washington senior middle Chloe Roetcisoender of Duvall sparked her side with 14 kills, seven blocks and a .565 attacking percentage, senior pin hitter Calley Heilborn (Auburn) made good of 12 kills and three blocks, and senior setter Malia Aleaga (Burien) was everywhere for 42 assists.
Set 1 tied at 7-7 before Central led 16-14 and 19-18 and one of Shaunessy Fisk’s four aces finished it.
The Wildcats jumped out 6-1 in the second before Western tied it 17-17 and 19-19 and picked up six of the next 10 points. The Vikings opened the third set 14-8 and 15-12 and started the fourth 7-1 and 14-10 despite back-to-back Payne kills.
Next for Central, a winner of three of its last five, is a trip to Simon Fraser (6-9, 3-3 after a 3-1 home win against Northwest Nazarene Thursday) for a 7 p.m. tip-off Saturday in Burnaby, B.C.
The Wildcats can beat the Red Leafs for the fourth time in their last five meetings and improve to 18-5 against them since 2010.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Central Washington 0, Western Oregon 0
The Central Washington University women’s soccer team played Western Oregon to a scoreless Great Northwest Athletic Conference draw Thursday in Monmouth, according to a CWU news release.
The Wildcats (1-5-3 overall, 0-3-2 GNAC) recorded three shots, one each from Maci Parke, Emily Darcy and Paige Savage, of which two were on goal as the Wolves (4-2-3, 1-2-2) took 10 shots and six threatened to connect.
Kassandra Jaggard kept all 90 minutes for six saves, and Central has allowed a single goal in its three road games that include a pair of scoreless draws.
The Wildcats committed 16 fouls and drew four yellow cards Thursday as Payton Lindell, Jordan Bartlow, Kayla Gout and Savage each picked up a yellow card to Western’s 17 fouls and zero yellows.
Next for Central, which has drawn twice in a row after its 3-3 decision with Simon Fraser Sept. 24 at Tomlinson Stadium, is a 1 p.m. game Saturday at Saint Martin’s (3-4-1, 1-3-1), a loser of two in a row which the Wildcats have beaten seven times in a row for 20 wins, six losses and a tie since 2007.
The contest will air online at the SMU Athletics YouTube page.
Women’s rugby begins fall season Saturday at Victoria The Central Washington University women’s rugby embarks on a new journey as it begins its fall season at 11 a.m. Saturday at the University of Victoria (B.C.)
“It’s a new adventure, now that D1 Elite has moved to fall, it’s been a shorter offseason, but the response from the squad has been fantastic,” Wildcats coach Matthew Ramirez said. “We have a great group of veterans setting the standards, as well as great newcomers competing and helping raise the standards.”
The Vikes, back from a 20-5 record in 2021, are 2-1 through three games after beating Lethbridge and Calgary.”Thrilled to be playing U of Victoria,” Ramirez said. “Hopefully, it’s the start of a great relationship with the university. Great team, they’ll be very fit and very fast — a well-drilled team.”The Wildcats enter fall after going 4-6 last season and are 1-2 against the Vikes since 2016, but Central has looked to clean some things up in the preseason.
”A big part of the preseason has just been a lot of installation, as well as peeling back to the foundations and basics of all phases of rugby,” Ramirez said.