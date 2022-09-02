Support Local Journalism


After dropping the first set, the Central Washington volleyball team put away host Cal State Los Angeles 3-1 (22-25, 25-10, 25-12, 25-23) Thursday.

The Wildcats (4-2 overall) also finished Chaminade 3-2 (25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 11-25, 15-11) at University Gym in Los Angeles Friday, and are scheduled to see Biola (La Mirada, Calif.) at 10:30 a.m. and Cal State San Bernardino at 6 p.m. Saturday.

