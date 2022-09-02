...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures 98 to 105 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Central Washington volleyball opens California trip with win at Cal State Los Angeles
After dropping the first set, the Central Washington volleyball team put away host Cal State Los Angeles 3-1 (22-25, 25-10, 25-12, 25-23) Thursday.
The Wildcats (4-2 overall) also finished Chaminade 3-2 (25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 11-25, 15-11) at University Gym in Los Angeles Friday, and are scheduled to see Biola (La Mirada, Calif.) at 10:30 a.m. and Cal State San Bernardino at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Against CSULA (2-3), Central jumped out to a quick 6-4 lead thanks to two kills from Kylie Thorne and one from Ashley Kaufman, but CSULA took six of the next seven points to take make the score 6-10. Central battled back and tied the set at 12-12 from another Thorne kill, and the teams stayed neck-and-neck until the Golden Eagles went on a three-point run at 16-19 and didn't relinquish the lead.
The Wildcats bounced back with conviction and a 10-3 lead from kills by Alyssa Smith, Emma Daoud-Hebert and Marianna Payne in the second set, the score quickly became 21-8, and a block from Daoud-Hebert and Tia Andaya clinched the final point of the set.
"I liked our response in set two after losing set one. We stayed steady and kept playing hard," Central coach Mario Andaya said. "LA had trouble with our serving for a bit, which gave us some breathing room."
The Wildcats continued their offensive domination in the third as kills from Thorne, Daoud-Hebert and Kaufman had CWU ahead early, 8-2. A 10-point run by the 'Cats made the lead 18-4 and CSULA battled to 12 points in the set, but a kill from Thorne paired with a block by Payne and Daoud-Hebert ended the set.
After Central took an 8-5 to start the fourth, CSULA went on a seven-point run to make the score 8-12. The 'Cats clawed back, bringing the score within one at 13-14, 16-17 and 20-21. At 21-23, the Wildcats needed to go on a run to stop the match from going to the fifth set, and that's exactly what they did: Kaufman slammed back-to-back kills to tie the set at 23-23, and a couple of CSULA attack errors clinched the winning points for CWU.
"After Nebraska we got some experience solving problems and experiencing letdowns," Andaya said. "I hoped that helped us train better this week and tonight I saw us stabilize after some mishaps, so that was nice."
The 'Cats had a strong attacking percentage of .266 and held the Golden Eagles to .095 as Thorne led all players with 13 kills, three aces and 12 digs. Kaufman and Payne recorded nine kills each, Daoud-Hebert led with eight blocks, Sydney Remsberg logged 18 assists and seven digs, Hannah Stires recorded 12 digs and six assists, and Andaya came up with 16 assists.
"Kylie was a rock for us and Sydney ran a nice offense," Andaya said.