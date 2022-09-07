...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Unstable and dry conditions with gusty winds could
cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires
to more easily spread.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Central Washington volleyball opens GNAC play Saturday at Northwest Nazarene
After three wins in four matches at the Cal State LA Invitational, the Central Washington University volleyball team begins Great Northwest Athletic Conference play at Northwest Nazarene at 1 p.m. Saturday in Nampa, Idaho.
The Wildcats (5-3 overall) have beaten the Nighthawks (7-1), winners of five in a row, three times in a row since 2019 and are 24-15 against them since 2002.
In its last day in Los Angeles, Central swept Biola (La Mirada, Calif.) 25-18, 25-13, 25-14 and fell 3-1 (18-25, 25-19, 22-25, 23-25) to No. 7 Cal State University San Bernardino, according to a news release.
Tia Andaya became Tournament MVP after recording 35 kills, 72 assists and over 20 digs, Hannah Stires made the All-Tournament team, and Emma Daoud-Hebert was named a GNAC Player of the Week with Wildcat women’s soccer midfielder Emily Darcy Tuesday.
“We had very good rhythm offensively against Biola,” Central coach Mario Andaya said. “Emma set the tone for us that match at the net. Ashley was a rock passing, which allowed us to side efficiently.”
In the first set against Biola (3-3), the Wildcats jumped out to an early 7-3 lead with kills from Tia Andaya and Daoud-Hebert and a pair of aces from Kylie Thorne. A three-point streak brought the Eagles within one at 13-12, but Central took seven of the next 10 and led 20-15. Biola went on a three-point run, but the Wildcats finished with five points in a row as Andaya and Thorne logged kills, along with an ace from Rachel Lambrecht and a block from Daoud-Hebert and Andaya.
At 9-9 in the second, Central took a four-point run with Andaya and Thorne kills. At 15-12, the Wildcats took 10 out of the next 11 points and Stires sealed it with a pair of aces.
The Eagles led 9-4 in the third until Central took 14 of the next 17 points, led 23-12 and closed with kills from Andaya and Thorne.
The Wildcats had an attacking percentage of .400 to Biola’s .120 as Thorne and Andaya led the team in kills with nine each. Thorne tacked on six digs and four aces. Andaya put in 11 assists, Daoud-Hebert led the team with six blocks and Marianna Payne blocked five more. Sydney Remsberg led with 21 assists and Stires led with nine digs.
Against San Bernardino (6-1), Central led the first set 15-11 before the Coyotes got hot and took 14 of the next 17 points.
The Wildcats trailed 4-1 in the second but led 10-9 with a block from Andaya and Smith, and won six of the next nine points behind kills from Andaya, Thorne and Daoud-Hebert to lead 16-12. San Bernardino got as close 17-15, but a three-point run with kills from Smith and Andaya and a Kaufman ace closed out the set.
The Coyotes led 14-8 in the third, but kills from Andaya and Remsberg with a Kaufman ace tied it 19-19 before San Bernardino closed with four points in a row.
The fourth set tied 5-5 before Central started an eight-point run with kills from Smith, Andaya and Kaufman and three aces from Ramsberg to lead 13-5. San Bernardino tied it 23-23, and put it away.
Andaya logged a double-double with 12 kills and 17 assists, Kaufman had 11 kills and 14 digs, and Remsberg led the team with 27 assists and five aces. Stires hustled for 17 digs, Thorne recorded nine kills and seven digs, and Daoud-Hebert logged eight kills.
“We had a lot of high-level play from everyone all weekend,” Mario Andaya said. “I thought Sydney was the best setter in the tournament.”