After three wins in four matches at the Cal State LA Invitational, the Central Washington University volleyball team begins Great Northwest Athletic Conference play at Northwest Nazarene at 1 p.m. Saturday in Nampa, Idaho.

The Wildcats (5-3 overall) have beaten the Nighthawks (7-1), winners of five in a row, three times in a row since 2019 and are 24-15 against them since 2002.

