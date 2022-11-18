...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and
poor ventilation.
* WHERE...Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas
Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington,
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Northwest Blue
Mountains, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades and Simcoe
Highlands.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold and very dry air over the region will
promote strong overnight inversions with poor mixing each
afternoon. Concentrations of pollutants near the surface are
expected to increase over time with the potential for degrading
air quality. A weak weather system on Monday will bring
increasing clouds with better ventilation and light
precipitation arriving Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Ashley Kaufman (19) and the seven-seed Central Washington University volleyball team upset second-seed Western Washington 3-1 in the NCAA Division II West Region Tournament first round Thursday in Bellingham.
COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS
Back into the NCAA Division II West Region Tournament semifinals went the seventh-seed Central Washington University volleyball team after eliminating second-seed returning national championship runner-up Western Washington 3-1 (27-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22) in the first round Thursday at Carver Gym in Bellingham.
The Wildcats (17-10 overall) and Cal State LA (22-6) were scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start Friday on the same floor (results too late for publication).
“I’m just excited,” said Central Washington coach Mario Andaya, whose side is 5-2 in its last seven games, in a CWU news release Thursday. “We put a lot of work in to get to these big moments like this, and just the environment that it was in, the adversity we knew we were going to face and to come through, we’re just really excited.”
The Golden Eagles, 5-1 in their last six and back from a 2021 West Regional championship loss to Western, beat six-seed Sonoma State 3-1 in the first round Thursday.
The Wildcats have taken three in a row from LA in five meetings since 2007.
Emma Daoud-Hebert, a 6-foot sophomore middle blocker of Woodinville named to the Division II Conference Commissioners’ Association First Team before Thursday’s contest, led Central with 16 kills against the Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Vikings (21-6) for a .593 hitting percentage and four blocks. Tia Andaya came away with an 11-kill, 22-assist, 16-dig triple-double, Ashley Kaufman (10 kills, 19 digs) and Kylie Thorne (11 kills, 10 digs) both recorded double-doubles, and Hannah Stires hustled for a team-high 35 digs.
Central trailed 13-8 in the first set but scored 10 of the next 11 points to lead 18-14. The Vikings forced overtime, but a Daoud-Hebert and Andaya combined for a block to seal it.
The Wildcats opened the second 12-5, but Western tied it 19-19 before Daoud-Hebert finished with a kill.
A five-point Viking run turned a 17-17 third-set draw into a 22-17 lead as Western avoid a sweep, but Central pulled ahead 17-11 in the fourth and a Daoud-Hebert strike cinched the upset.