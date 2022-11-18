CWU volleyball

Ashley Kaufman (19) and the seven-seed Central Washington University volleyball team upset second-seed Western Washington 3-1 in the NCAA Division II West Region Tournament first round Thursday in Bellingham.

 COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Back into the NCAA Division II West Region Tournament semifinals went the seventh-seed Central Washington University volleyball team after eliminating second-seed returning national championship runner-up Western Washington 3-1 (27-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22) in the first round Thursday at Carver Gym in Bellingham.

The Wildcats (17-10 overall) and Cal State LA (22-6) were scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start Friday on the same floor (results too late for publication).


