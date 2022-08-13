Central Washington University freshman outside hitter Brooke Garman (9), sophomore middle blocker MacKenzy Borek (8), sophomore defensive specialist/libero Shaunessy Fisk (14), junior setter/outside hitter Tia Andaya (1) and the Wildcats volleyball team are second to Western Washington in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll released Wednesday.
The Central Washington University volleyball team is the preseason runner-up to rival Western Washington in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll released Wednesday.
The Wildcats were the only GNAC team to beat conference champion Western Washington in 2021 as they finished 17-9 overall and 12-6 in the GNAC on the way to their ninth NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball West Regional appearance in a row and their first regional semifinal appearance since 2018 in pursuit of their first NCAA title.
American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American and GNAC Newcomer of the Year Tia Andaya, a 5-foot, 9-inch junior setter/outside hitter of Ellensburg, returns for the Wildcats after posting 2.27 kills, 5.07 assists, 2.24 digs and .54 blocks per set and improving the GNAC single-season triple-double record to eight.
Ashley Kaufman, a 5-foot, 8-inch First Team All-GNAC junior outside hitter from Hayden, Idaho, is also back after averaging 3.31 kills and 2.27 digs per set. Anchoring the Wildcats’ back row is GNAC Defensive Player of the Year Hannah Stires, a 5-foot, 5-inch sophomore defensive specialist/libero of Nine Mile Falls who, in her freshman season, averaged a GNAC-leading 4.68 digs per set and collected 440 on the season.
Western Washington, which won its 11th GNAC championship and reached the Final Four in search of its first NCAA crown, leads Central (89 points) in the preseason poll with 98 points and nine first-place votes, followed by Alaska Anchorage (74 points and a first-place vote), Simon Fraser (70), Seattle Pacific (61), Alaska Fairbanks (50), Northwest Nazarene (43), Montana State Billings (25), Saint Martin’s (22) and Western Oregon (18).