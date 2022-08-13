CWU volleyball

Central Washington University freshman outside hitter Brooke Garman (9), sophomore middle blocker MacKenzy Borek (8), sophomore defensive specialist/libero Shaunessy Fisk (14), junior setter/outside hitter Tia Andaya (1) and the Wildcats volleyball team are second to Western Washington in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll released Wednesday.

The Central Washington University volleyball team is the preseason runner-up to rival Western Washington in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll released Wednesday.

The Wildcats were the only GNAC team to beat conference champion Western Washington in 2021 as they finished 17-9 overall and 12-6 in the GNAC on the way to their ninth NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball West Regional appearance in a row and their first regional semifinal appearance since 2018 in pursuit of their first NCAA title.

